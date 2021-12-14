DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 27

Dubai (DUB) will take on Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the 27th match of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Dubai have had an inconsistent run in the Emirates D10 so far. With four wins and as many losses, they are third in the points table. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings with just two wins and six losses.

DUB vs ABD Probable Playing 11 today

Dubai: Furqan Khalil (wk), Muhammed Ismail, Salman Khan IV, Ameer Hamza (c), Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ammar Badami, Harshit Seth, Ehtesham Siddiq, Ankur Sangwan, Abdul Malik

Abu Dhabi: Mohannad Kamran Atta (wk), Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Attah Urrahim, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Zubair Khan

Match Details

DUB vs ABD, Match 27, Emirates D10

Date & Time: December 14th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected from today's Emirates D10 game.

Today’s DUB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Furqan Khalil is safe behind the stumps and can decently chip in with the bat as well.

Batter

Ali Abid has been in good nick with the bat, accumulating 117 runs in the Emirates D10 so far.

All-rounders

Farooq Mohammad has been in stellar form with the ball, returning with 12 scalps at an economy of 8.21. On the batting front, he has scored 53 runs.

Attah Urrahim has contributed superbly in the Emirates D10, managing 166 runs and taking four wickets.

Bowler

Ghulam Murtaza has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball. He has four wickets to his name and has scored 80 runs as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team

Farooq Mohammad (DUB): 624 points

Attah Urrahim (ABD): 409 points

Ghulam Murtaza (ABD): 334 points

Abdul Malik (DUB): 298 points

Ameer Hamza (DUB): 295 points

Important stats for DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team

Attah Urrahim: 166 runs & 4 wickets

Ghulam Murtaza: 80 runs & 4 wickets

Farooq Mohammad: 53 runs & 12 wickets

Abdul Malik: 92 runs & 3 wickets

DUB vs ABD Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D10)

Dream11 Team for Dubai vs Abu Dhabi - Emirates D10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Furqan Khalil, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Salman Khan IV, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Harshit Seth

Captain: Farooq Mohammad. Vice-captain: Attah Urrahim

Dream11 Team for Dubai vs Abu Dhabi - Emirates D10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Furqan Khalil, Ali Abid, Muhammed Ismail, Jamshaid Zafar, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Malik, Faisal Shah, Harshit Seth

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Farooq Mohammad. Vice-captain: Ghulam Murtaza

Edited by Samya Majumdar