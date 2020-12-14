DUC vs CON Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super League match – December 14th, 2020

Match 2 of the Women's Super League 2020 sees the Duchesses take on the Coronations in Cape Town.
The game serves as the tournament opener for both teams. They had a pretty decent run in the previous edition, and will hope to start their respective campaigns with a bang. The two sides, however, look evenly matched on paper, and with valuable points up for grabs, should go all out at the Six Gun Grill Newlands Ground.
Squads to choose from
Coronations
Nadine de Klerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula.
Duchesses
Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.
Predicted Playing XI
Coronations
Nadine de Klerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe.
Duchesses
Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Michaela Kirk.
Match Details
Match: Duchesses vs Coronations
Venue: Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town
Date: 14th December, 2020 at 5:30 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at Cape Town has not been conducive for batting with teams struggling to score runs. The pitch has slowed down as the match progressed, meaning that the batting is likely to get harder as the match wears on.
On the other hand, the bowlers are expected to have a significant say in the match, with anything above 100 considered as a par total at this venue.
Women's Super League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Brits, M D Preez, L Wolvaardt, V Reddy, R Searle, N D Klerk, S Luus, A Khaka, N Mlaba, R Ntozakhe and Z Mali.
Captain: M D Preez Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jafta, M D Preez, L Wolvaardt, I Cilliers, R Searle, N D Klerk, S Luus, A Khaka, M Andrews, R Ntozakhe and Z Mali.
Captain: N D Klerk Vice-Captain: S Luus