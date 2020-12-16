The opening game of Matchday 3 of the Women's T20 Super League sees the Duchesses go up against the Starlights at the Six Gun Grill Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

The Duchesses have two losses in a row and are out of the race to win the trophy in the third edition of the Women's T20 Super League. The Sune Luus led-side will hope to finish their campaign on a brighter note.

The Starlights, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against the Thistles after they failed to chase 101 runs. The side only managed to get 89 runs on the board and ultimately fell short by 11 runs. During their second fixture, they edged past the Coronations by a margin of two runs.

Starlights will go into this fixture as clear favourites, and a win will see them move atop the Women's T20 Super League points table.

Squads to choose from

Duchesses

Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.

Starlights

Chloe Tryon (c), Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Leah Jones, Nondumiso Shangase, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum Le Roux, Annerie Dercksen, Christine Tomlinson, Khushi Mistry, Evodia Yekile.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Duchesses

Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Michaela Kirk.

Starlights

Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile.

Match Details

Women's T20 Super League Match: Duchesses vs Starlights

Venue: Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

Date: 16th December, 2020 at 12:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

From the last few games held at this venue, we can conclude that the side batting first will have the upper hand over their opponents. The chasing side have struggled to chase even 120-130 on this track. Both teams will, therefore, want to bat first if they win the toss.

Women's T20 Super League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Women's T20 Super League: DUC vs STL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jafta, G Jafta, L Goodall, A Styen, A Drecksen, S Luus, N Shangase, M Klaas, T L Roux, E Yekile and Z Mali.

Advertisement

Captain: M Klaas Vice-Captain: S Luus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Krik, M D Preez, L Goodall, A Styen, A Drecksen, S Luus, K Mistry, M Klaas, T L Roux, E Yekile and M Andrews.

Captain: S Luus Vice-Captain: M Klass