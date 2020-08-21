DUCC vs COCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Match - Aug 22nd, 2020

The first match on the opening day of the ECS T10 Hungary League 2020 will see Dunabogdany Cricket Club lock horns against Cobra Cricket Club. Dunabogdány CC will be missing the services of their captain Satyender Parihar, but they will bank on the rest of the experienced players in the team to put up a strong fight.

Their opponents for the day, Cobras CC, were in excellent form during the previous season, and given that both sides are equally strong in all aspects of the game, one can expect a tight competition when these two teams meet each other.

Squads to choose from

Dunabogdany Cricket Club

Satyender Parihar, Stephen Anthony, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Amit Parihar, Probal Rudra, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattanaik, Salman Jamil and Izaz Ali.

Cobra Cricket Club

Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dunabogdany Cricket Club

Anil Pattanaik, Stephen Anthony, Probal Rudra, Salman Jamil, Ali Sarafat, Ali Yalmaz, Amit Parihar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Satyender Parihar and Rohit Kumar.

Cobra Cricket Club

Anuj Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Vishnu Vasudev, Ravi Yadav, Srinivas Mandali, Shanker Gudipati, Ashutosh Mathur, Arun Venkatarajan and Bhavani Adapaka.

Match Details

Match: Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club

Date: 22nd August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval in Szodliget will surely provide assistance for the bowlers, while the batsmen will have to sweat it out to score runs and put up a formidable total on the board.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUCC vs COCC Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pattanaik, S Ashwathnarayana, P Rudra, S Jamil, A Kumar, S Bommisetty, A Parihar, A Yalmaz, S Parihar, I Ali and A Singh.

Captain: S Jamil Vice-Captain: A Yalmaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Anthony, S Ashwathnarayana, P Rudra, S Jamil, A Kumar, S Gudipatty, A Parihar, A Yalmaz, S Parihar, I Ali and B Adapaka.

Captain: A Yalmaz Vice-Captain: S Anthony