COCC vs DUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Match - Aug 23rd, 2020

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Hungary League pits Dunabogdany Cricket Club against Cobra Cricket Club at the GB Oval, as both sides fight it out for a place in the final.

Dunabogdany have given a good account of themselves with two wins in three games, while their opponents Cobra CC are yet to win a game in this competition. Incidentally, Cobra CC managed to sneak into the third spot courtesy of rain and a superior net run-rate, ahead of Baggy Blues CC.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw Cobra CC coming up short against DUCC by just ten runs. With a place in the final hanging in the balance, both teams should give it their best shot in what promises to be a cracking encounter on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Dunabogdany Cricket Club

Satyender Parihar, Stephen Anthony, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Amit Parihar, Probal Rudra, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattanaik, Salman Jamil and Izaz Ali.

Cobra Cricket Club

Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan.

Predicted Playing XI

Dunabogdany Cricket Club

A Parihar, A Yalmaz, A Farasat, A Pattanaik, K Gabhane, B Singh, I Ali, S Jamil, I Khan, L Sebastian and V Kumar

Cobra Cricket Club

N Narve, V Vasudev, B Adapaka, S Gudipati, S Inakoti, A Mathur, K Chander, A Kumar, S Mandali, S Ashwathnarayan and S Kumar

Match Details

Match: Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club

Date: 23rd August 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

A competitive match is on the cards with something in the pitch for everyone. While the shorter boundaries play into the batsmen's hands, they should be wary of variable bounce and a hint of swing on offer due to the overcast conditions.

Although rain did play spoilsport earlier in the day, it shouldn't be a problem for this game with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss in this must-win encounter.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs DUCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Narve, S Jamil, V Vasudev, S Gudipati, A Parihar, A Yalmaz, S Kumar, S Inakoti, B Singh, I Ali and S Mandali

Captain: A Yalmaz, Vice-Captain: I Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Narve, S Jamil, V Vasudev, A Farasat, A Parihar, A Yalmaz, S Kumar, S Inakoti, B Singh, I Ali and B Adapaka

Captain: I Ali, Vice-Captain: S Kumar