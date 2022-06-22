DUM vs BOK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 13

Dumka Daredevils (DUM) will take on the Bokaro Blasters (BOK) in the 13th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Wednesday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Bokaro Blasters are the strongest team in this year's Jharkhand tournament, having won three out of their last four matches. The Dumka Daredevils are among the worst-performing teams in the tournament. They lost their last match to the Singhbhum Strikers by seven wickets.

DUM vs BOK Probable Playing XI

DUM Playing XI

Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vinayak Vikram, Aayush Bharadwaj, Atul Surwar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ankit Kumar, Subham Singh, Avinash Kumar, Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Umar Mallick

BOK Playing XI

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav

Match Details

DUM vs BOK, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 22nd June 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DUM vs BOK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 59 runs in the last match against the Singhbhum Strikers.

Batters

S Setu and A Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Singh and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Singh smashed 15 runs in just nine balls and took four wickets in the last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Manishi and S Sekhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. A Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction team

A Singh (BOK)

V Singh (BOK)

S Sekhar (BOK)

DUM vs BOK: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Singh - 22 runs and 10 wickets

S Sekhar - Seven wickets

Manishi - Seven runs and three wickets

DUM vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, A Kumar, A Singh, S Setu, V Singh, A Singh, Manishi, U Mallick, S Singh, A Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: A Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, B Anand, A Kumar, A Singh, S Setu, V Singh, Manishi, U Mallick, S Singh, A Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: S Setu

