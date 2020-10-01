DUM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Oct 2nd, 2020

The Jharkhand T20 League's summit clash will see the Dumka Daredevils square off against the Bokaro Blasters at the JSCA International Complex Stadium.

The Daredevils squared off against the Dynamos in their semifinal and put on quite a show with the ball. After their batting unit scored 138, the bowlers combined well to restrict the Dynamos to just 108.

On the other hand, Bokaro Blasters were matched up against an equally strong Ranchi Raiders. The Blasters scored a fair total of 130 and once again, they bowled out their opponents for just 87 to storm into the final.

With two dominating sides clashing in the final of the JT20 League, we are all set to witness an exciting encounter!

Squads to choose from

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Predicted Playing XI

Dumka Daredevils

Mohit Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Singh, Mohit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Alok Sharma, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Kr-Singh and Harshdev Gautam.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Ranjandeep Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ashish Kumar and Sweatabh Uppadhaya.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Bokaro Blasters (Final)

Date: 1st October, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is a good track for the batsmen. The pitch tends to get harder to bat on during the second innings. The captain who wins the toss will want to bat first and give his side an opportunity to get a big score on the board.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, V Vishal, A Sinha, R Singh, I Ahmed-Khan, V Singh, Y Kumar, P Yadav-II, A Kumar-Jr, S Chakraborty and S Kr-Singh.

Captain: A Kumar-Jr Vice-captain: S Chakraborty

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kumar, A Sinha, R Singh, I Ahmed-Khan, K Kushagra, Y Kumar, P Yadav-II, A Kumar-Jr, S Chakraborty, P Kumar and P Rajan.

Captain: S Chakraborty Vice-captain: I Ahmed-Khan