DUM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 25th, 2020

In the second Jharkhand T20 League match on Friday, second-placed Bokaro Blasters will take on fifth-placed Dumka Daredevils. The Blasters have won four games out of the six they've played so far, whereas the Daredevils have three wins from five matches. Both teams are in desperate need of a win to climb up the points table.

Dumka Daredevils come into this match on the back of a 5-run win against Jamshedpur Jugglers. The latter were on top for most of the game, and it was some good death bowling that dragged the Daredevils out from a difficult situation. On the other hand, Bokaro Blasters lost their previous outing to Dhanbad Dynamos by seven runs.

Squad to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ashish Kumar Jr.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 25th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The sluggish track has assisted the bowlers a little more in recent matches. The batters have found it difficult to time their shots of late. To add to their worries, the continuous rains have made things worse, especially in the second half of the game.

Most of the teams have preferred batting first, and Dumka Daredevils have won most of their matches while batting first. At the other end of the spectrum, Bokaro Blasters have found it tougher to defend targets. A score of around 130-140 should prove to be a match-winning total.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, K Deobrat, R Singh, R Singh, Y Kumar, V Singh, P Ranjan, P Yadav, P Kumar, S.Kr Singh and S Chakraborty.

Captain: Y Kumar Vice-Captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Kushagra, B Anand, M Kumar, K Deobrat, I Ahmed Khan, R Singh, R Singh, V Singh, P Yadav, A Kumar- Jr, S Chakraborty

Captain: R Singh Vice-Captain: V Singh