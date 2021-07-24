DUM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20 Match 17

Dumka Daredevils will take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the 17th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

The Dumka Daredevils have won just two out of their five Jharkhand T20 matches and currently find themselves languishing in the penultimate spot in the points table. They lost their last match against Bokaro Blasters by four runs. The Daredevils need to return to winning ways at the earliest if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season so far. They have managed to pick up a single win from their five matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Jharkhand T20 points table. They lost their last match against the Singhbhum Strikers by five runs. Dynamos will be desperately looking to pick up four valuable points and make a strong comeback on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Dumka Daredevils

Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Vivekanand Tiwary, Bhanu Anand (WK), Aayush Kumar, Ronit Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh (C), Ajay Sonu T, Saurabh Shekhar, Anurag Sanjay, Ram Roshan Saran, Junaid Ashraf, Amit Gupta, Akshat Jain, Shivam Rai and Akash Kumar.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Kaushal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui (C), Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Abhishek Yadav, Yuvraj Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav, Prem Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Vikash Kumar, Vijay Jena (WK), Anirban Chatterjee, Kumar Ankit, Md Asif Mansoori, Abhishek Choudhary, Shakti Singh and Tanzil Ul Haque.

DUM vs DHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Dumka Daredevils

Sonu Singh (C), Ram Roshan Saran, Bhanu Anand (WK), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Amit Gupta, Vivekanand Tiwary, Anurag Sanjay, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Ajay Sonu T.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui (C), Satya Setu, Vijay Jena (WK), Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Jharkhand T20, Match 17

Date & Time: 25th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has turned out to be a tricky one with the average first innings score at the venue being 129 runs. A few teams failed to score big on this wicket while others studied the pitch pretty well and managed to reap fruitful rewards. The pacers, who will get some movement early on with the new ball, are expected to dictate the proceedings in Sunday's game. The batsmen will need to be wary of their shot selection on this two-paced wicket.

Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board as most of the Jharkhand T20 games played on this ground have been won by teams batting first.

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand T20)

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nazim Siddiqui, Bhanu Anand, Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu, Ram Roshan Saran, Kaushal Singh, Mohit Kumar, Sahil Raj, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh, Md Asif Mansoori.

Captain: Mohit Kumar. Vice-captain: Kaushal Singh.

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nazim Siddiqui, Bhanu Anand, Saurabh Shekhar, Satya Setu, Ram Roshan Saran, Kaushal Singh, Mohit Kumar, Sahil Raj, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh, Vikash Kumar.

Captain: Bhanu Anand. Vice-captain: Nazim Siddiqui.

Edited by Samya Majumdar