DUM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 17

Dumka Daredevils (DUM) will take on Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the 17th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos are among the worst performing teams in this year's Jharkhand tournament as they have continuously lost their last few matches. Dhanbad Dynamos won their last match against the Singhbhum Strikers by 11 runs and Dumka Daredevils won their last match against the Bokaro Blasters by 6 wickets.

Dhanbad Dynamos will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Dumka Daredevils are expected to win the match.

DUM vs DHA Probable Playing XI

DUM Playing XI

Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vinayak Vikram, Aayush Bharadwaj, Atul Surwar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ankit Kumar, Subham Singh, Avinash Kumar, Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Umar Mallick

DHA Playing XI

Shresth Sagar (wk), Yash Bhagat, Vikash Vishal (c), Wilfred Beng, Prem Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sheet Kumar

Match Details

DUM vs DHA, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 24th June 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 65 runs in the last match against the Bokaro Blasters.

Batters

V Vishal and A Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Beng is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

Y Kumar and K Ankit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Kumar took 2 wickets in the last match against the Singhbhum Strikers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Ranjan and Manishi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. U Mallick is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DUM vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

K Kushagra (DUM)

P Ranjan (DHA)

Y Kumar (DHA)

DUM vs DHA: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Kushagra - 188 runs

P Ranjan - 8 wickets

Y Kumar - 17 runs and 7 wickets

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, A Singh, W Beng, V Vishal, P Kumar, Y Kumar, Manishi, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, U Mallick, S Singh

Captain: K Kushagra Vice Captain: P Ranjan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, A Singh, A Kumar, V Vishal, P Kumar, Y Kumar, Manishi, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, U Mallick, S Singh

Captain: P Ranjan Vice Captain: Y Kumar

