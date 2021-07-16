DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 17th, 2021

Match 2 of the Jharkhand T20 will see Dumka Daredevils go up against Dhanbad Dynamos at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dumka Daredevils finished fourth last season after the league phase. They lost the summit clash to eventual champions Bokaro Blasters. Daredevils will look to go one better this season after failing to do so in the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand T20 League.

Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, finished atop the standings with 28 points at the end of the group stage. They lost their semi-final fixture to the Daredevils and were knocked out of the event.

Squads to choose from

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Dhanbad Dynamos

Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary,

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos

Date & Time: 17th July, 1:00 PM

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch in Ranchi is a good one to bat on, with the team batting first putting up high scores on the board. With the pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses, both captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Chasing has been tough at this venue, which will see pacers and spinners come good during the second half of the game.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUM vs DHA)

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nazim Siddiqui, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Yuvraj Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar.

Captain: Abhishek Yadav, Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Satya Setu, Saurabh Shekhar, Yuvraj Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Sonu Singh, Vivek Anand.

Captain: Sahil Raj, Vice-Captain: Jai Prakash Yadav

