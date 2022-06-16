DUM vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 2

The Dumka Daredevils (DUM) will take on the Ranchi Raiders (RAN) in the 2nd match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Thursday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of this year's Jharkhand T20 tournament. The Ranchi Raiders ended the 2021 league stage in the top position, while the Dumka Daredevils finished second last year.

The Dumka Daredevils will give it their all to win the match, but the Ranchi Raiders are expected to make a comeback. The match is expected to be won by the Ranchi Raiders.

DUM vs RAN Probable Playing XI

DUM Playing XI

Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vinayak Vikram, Aayush Bharadwaj, Atul Surwar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ankit Kumar, Subham Singh, Avinash Kumar, Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Umar Mallick

RAN Playing XI

Arvind Kumar (wk), Mohammed Quraishi, Ankit Kumar, D Raj, Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha, Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar, A Singh, Sankat Mochan, Vikash Yadav

Match Details

DUM vs RAN, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly. However, the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

A Sinha and A Bhardwaj are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required.

All-rounders

N Kashyap and H Rana are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Ayush Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Tripathi and S Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. U Mallick is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DUM vs RAN Dream11 prediction team

N Kashyap (DUM)

H Rana (RAN)

A Bhardwaj (DUM)

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, Ankit Kumar, A Sinha, A Bhardwaj, H Rana, Ayush Kumar, N Kashyap, S Yadav, Manishi, S Tripathi, S Singh

Captain: H Rana Vice Captain: N Kashyap

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, Arvind Kumar, Ankit Kumar, A Sinha, A Bhardwaj, H Rana, Ayush Kumar, N Kashyap, Manishi, S Tripathi, U Mallick

Captain: H Rana Vice Captain: A Bhardwaj

