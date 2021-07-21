DUM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 22nd, 2021

In the eleventh match of the Jharkhand T20 League, the Dumka Daredevils will lock horns against the Singhbhum Strickers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The Daredevils and the Strickers sit in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, and will be eager to grab two crucial points.

The Dumka Daredevils got off to a winning start against the Dynamos but lost their next two games. They haven’t fired in unison yet and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, the Singhbhum Strickers lost their opening two games but bounced back to beat the Blasters by 31 runs in a rain-curtailed game.

Ahead of the Jharkhand T20 clash between the Dumka Daredevils and the Singhbhum Strickers, have a look at the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Vivek Anand

Vivek Anand plays for Dumka Daredevils in the Jharkhand T20 League. Vivek Anand has been impressive so far for the Daredevils. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets to his name in three matches.

#2 Bal Krishna

Bal Krishna is the skipper of the Singhbhum Strickers side in the Jharkhand T20 League. Bal Krishna is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets. He picked up four wickets in the first game against the Jugglers and picked up two more in each in the following games.

Krishna also hits some lusty blows and is capable of clearing the fence with ease. He scored a quickfire 47 against the Ranchi Raiders but failed to take his team past the victory line.

#1 Mohit Kumar

Mohit Kumar is a middle-order batsman who represents the Dumka Daredevils in the Jharkhand T20 League. He has been the highest run-scorer in the competition so far. Kumar has scored 143 runs in three games at an impressive average of 71.50.

Mohit Kumar scored an unbeaten 53 in the first game against the Dynamos in the Jharkhand T20 League. He has registered scores of 33 and 57 in the following games and is a player to watch out for going ahead in the competition.

