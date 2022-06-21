DUM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 11

The Dumka Daredevils (DUM) will take on the Singhbhum Strikers (SIN) in the 11th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Tuesday, June 21. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this contest.

Both teams enter this contest having lost their most recent matches in this year's Jharkhand tournament. The Daredevils lost their last match to the Dhanbad Dynamos by seven wickets, while the Singhbhum Strikers fell against the Bokaro Blasters by the same margin.

The Strikers will give it their all to bounce back and win this match, but the Daredevils are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

DUM vs SIN Probable Playing XI

DUM Playing XI

Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vinayak Vikram, Aayush Bharadwaj, Atul Surwar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ankit Kumar, Subham Singh, Avinash Kumar, Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Umar Mallick.

SIN Playing XI

Mohit Kumar, Sumit Kumar (c & wk), Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Bal Krishna, Ravi Yadav-II, Rishu Chauhan, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar.

Match Details

Match: DUM vs SIN, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 11.

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, but the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and as a result, both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Kumar, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for today's game. He will bat in the top order and is good behind the wickets as well. Kumar smashed 86 runs in his side's match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Batters

A Sen and A Singh are the two best batsmen picks for today's game. A Bhardwaj is another good pick as well. All three batters will be deployed in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

M Kumar and N Kashyap are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this game. They are both likely to bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of overs. Kumar notably smashed 34 runs in just 26 balls in his side's previous match against the Bokaro Blasters.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's game are Manishi and S Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to pick up wickets in death overs. U Mallick is another good pick for your fantasy team as well.

Top players to pick in DUM vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

A Sen (Dumka Daredevils).

Manishi (Singbhum Strikers).

M Kumar (Dumka Daredevils).

DUM vs SIN: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Kumar - 80 runs and two wickets.

A Sen - 127 runs.

Manishi - Seven runs and three wickets.

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

DUM vs SIN Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Sharandeep Singh, S Kumar, K Kushagra, A Singh, A Sen, H KR, M Kumar, N Kashyap, Manishi, Subham Singh, U Mallick.

Captain: A Sen | Vice Captain: M Kumar.

DUM vs SIN Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Sharandeep Singh, S Kumar, A Singh, A Sen, H KR, M Kumar, N Kashyap, Manishi, Subham Singh, S Kr Singh, U Mallick.

Captain: A Sen | Vice Captain: Manishi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far