DUM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 26

Dumka Daredevils will take on Singhbhum Strikers in the 26th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

Dumka Daredevils have had a nightmare of a competition so far. They have only won twice in their last eight matches and are sixth on the table. Meanwhile, Singhbhum Strikers are fifth with three wins from eight games.

DUM vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

DUM XI

Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta

SIN XI

Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (wk), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng

Match Details

DUM vs SIN, Jharkhand T20 Match 26

Date and Time: 29th July, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

When the tournament began, the JSCA International Stadium Complex track was balanced and assisted both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs here. Teams bowling first have won four out of their last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.

Today’s DUM vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanu Anand should be the first-choice wicket-keeper. He has batted extremely well and has amassed 126 runs in the last five matches.

Batsmen

Ankit Kumar has been consistent with the bat and has played important knocks for his side. He scored a half-century against Bokaro Blasters recently and has amassed 124 runs in his last five games.

Ram Roshan Sharan comes into the game in top form. He scored 53 runs in the previous match against Ranchi Raiders.

All-rounders

Bal Krishna has been among the most consistent performers in the tournament. He has scored 82 runs and has also picked up a wicket. He should be considered as a captaincy choice for the DUM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Mohit Kumar has already scored two half-centuries in the competition. He has also picked up wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Sonu Kumar Singh has been the most successful bowler for Dumka Daredevils. He has picked up nine wickets so far.

Vivek Anand began the tournament in spectacular style with six wickets in the first two matches but has slacked off since then. He will be hoping to recover his best form.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUM vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Bal Krishna (SIN) – 501 points

Bhanu Anand (DUM) – 456 points

Sonu Kr Singh (DUM) – 453 points

Mohit Kumar (DUM) – 396 points

Ankit Kumar (SIN) – 336 points

Important stats for DUM vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Bal Krishna: 82 runs and 1 wicket

Bhanu Anand: 126 runs

Sonu Kr Singh: 9 wickets

Mohit Kumar: 92 runs and 1 wicket

Ankit Kumar: 124 runs and 2 wickets

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, S Kumar, A Kumar, R R Sharan, S Shekhar, B Krishna, M Kumar, S Kr Singh, V Anand, J Ashraf, A Lala

Captain: B Krishna, Vice-Captain: B Anand

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, A Kumar, R R Sharan, S Shekhar, B Krishna, M Kumar, J Ashraf, S Kr Singh, V Anand, V Vikram, A Lala

Captain: S Kr Singh, Vice-Captain: A Kumar

