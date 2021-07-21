DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 Match - July 22, 2021

Dumka Daredevils will be up against the Singhbhum Strikers in the 11th match of Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

The Dumka Daredevils will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the last couple of games. They have won just one out of their three Jharkhand T20 matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table. The Daredevils lost their last match against the Ranchi Raiders by 14 runs. They will be looking forward to winning Thursday's fixture and returning to winning ways.

The Singhbhum Strikers, on the other hand, didn't start their Jharkhand T20 campaign as per the expectations, losing their first two matches. However, they made a solid comeback and registered a stunning 31-run victory over Bokaro Blasters in their last game. The Strikers have also won just one of their three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Jharkhand T20 points table. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum against an off-form Dumka Daredevils side.

Squads to choose from

Dumka Daredevils

Arnav Sinha, Mohit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Bhanu Anand (WK), Ronit Singh, Aayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Sonu Singh (C), Akshat Jain, Ajay Sonu T, Junaid Ashraf, Shivam Rai and Amit Gupta.

Singhbhum Strikers

Vinayak Vikram, Wilfred Beng, Bal Krishna (C), Aryaman Lala, Ajay Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Amit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Karan, Amardeep Singh, Ankit Kumar and Harshit Namdev.

Probable Playing XIs

Dumka Daredevils

Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (WK), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Anurag Sanjay, Amit Gupta, Vivekanand Tiwary, Junaid Ashraf, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh.

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Gaurav Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, Match 11

Date & Time: 22nd July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of Jharkhand T20 matches. The batsmen have struggled big time to play big shots on this ground. The spinners will enjoy bowling on this track and are expected to dictate the proceedings on Thursday. The wicket tends to slow down, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Hence, teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUM vs SIN)

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Karan, Arnav Sinha, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna, Junaid Ashraf, Ajay Yadav, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh.

Captain: Bal Krishna. Vice-captain: Mohit Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanu Anand, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Karan, Arnav Sinha, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna, Junaid Ashraf, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aryaman Lala, Sonu Singh, Nishikant Kumar.

Captain: Bal Krishna. Vice-captain: Bhanu Anand.

