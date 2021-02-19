DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Match - Feb 19th, 2021

Match 11 of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy will see Dumka Daisies face Bokaro Blossoms at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

The Bokaro Blossoms have been in red-hot form this season, having won all four of the Jharkhand Women's T20 matches they've played thus far. The players have worked together as a group and it has helped them maintain their winning streak. The Bokaro Blossoms currently occupy the top spot in the points table.

Dumka Daisies, on the other hand, are placed third in the Jharkhand Women's T20 points table, having won just one game. Devyani Prasad will be a key player for them both with the bat and ball.

Bokaro Blossoms are the favorites to win today's Jharkhand Women's T20 match, considering their current form.

Jharkhand Women's T20 - Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blossoms

Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

Dumka Daisies

Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Pinkey Tirkey, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Shampi Kumari, Anushka Parmar

Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blossoms

Ashwani Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Jaya Kumari.

Dumka Daisies

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Pinkey Tirkey, Anushka Parmar.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daisies Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women

Date: February 19th 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch is generally batting-friendly and the team winning the toss would prefer to bat first.

But one can expect some assistance for the pacers and spinners as the game progresses.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Indrani Roy, Pinkey Tirkey, Ashwani Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Devyani Prasad, Meera Mahto, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Anushka Parmar.

Captain: Ashwani Kumari; Vice-captain: Devyani Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinkey Tirkey, Ashwani Kumari, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Isha Keshri, Mamta Paswan, Devyani Prasad, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Anushka Parmar.

Captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan; Vice-captain: Devyani Prasad