DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy Match - Feb 14th, 2021

Match 2 of the inaugural Jharkhand Women’s T20 trophy will see Dumka Daisies squaring off against Bokara Blossoms at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The players will get back on the field after a long interval due to COVID-19. The league is an initiative by the Jharkhand State Association to promote women's cricket in the country.

Both teams have a mix of experience and youth and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Squads to choose from

Dumka Daisies

Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Shampi Kumari.

Bokaro Blossoms

Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Predicted Playing XI

Dumka Daisies

Jaya Kumari, Kumari Sabita, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das , Muskan Kumari.

Bokaro Blossoms

Riya Raj, Katyayani Madeti, Arti Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Indrani Roy, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Ashwani Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daisies Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women, Match 2

Date: February 14th 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The playing surface at the JSCA International Stadium Complex will provide a balanced contest between the bat and the ball. Pacers are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Riya Raj, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pinky Tirkey, Devyani Prasad, Indrani Roy, Meera Mahto, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari, Ashwani Kumari.

Captain: Jaya Kumari Vice-Captain: Ashwani Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Riya Raj, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pratiksha Gautam, Arti Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Mamta Paswan, Indrani Roy, Anjali Das, Ashwani Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Isha Keshri.

Captain: Isha Keshri Vice-Captain: Pratiksha Gautam