DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy Match - Feb 17th, 2021

In match number eight of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy, third-placed Dumka Daises will lock horns with bottom-placed Jamshedpur Jasmines at the JSCA International Sports Complex.

Dumka Daises have endured a poor start to their campaign, winning just one game so far. Their recent match against Ranchi Roses was abandoned due to rain.

Jamshedpur Jasmines have also failed to start their campaign on a positive note. Having lost both their games, they will look to change their fortunes against Dumka Daises.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Shreyanshi

Dumka Daisies Women squad

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari.

Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 8

Date and Time: February 17, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The surface at the JSCA International Sports Complex has assisted teams batting first. The pitch normally slows down over time and both sides will look to win the toss and bat first on Wednesday. Pacers generally get more assistance from the strip than spinners.

On the weather front, it is expected to remain cloudy, but the chances of rain are very negligible.

Jharkhand Women T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Mamata Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sandhya Kumari, Shampi Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari

Captain: Mamta Paswan, Vice-captain: Sandhya Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinkey Tirkey, Sunita Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sandhya Kumari, Shampi Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari

Captain: Devyani Prasad Vice-captain: Pushpa Mahato