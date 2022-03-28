DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women's T20, Match 8

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will lock horns with Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the eighth match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

Dumka Daisies Women have won their first two matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They defeated Jamshedpur Jasmines Women by eight wickets in their last match. Dhanbad Daffodils Women have also managed to win two in two and are third in the standings. They won their last match against Ranchi Roses Women by 11 runs.

DUM-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DUM-W XI

Ashwani Kumari (C), Chandmuni Purty, Pinky Tirkey (WK), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Reena Khalkho, Priya Kumari, Sai Kripa, Pavika Rathore, Anjum Bano, Sifan Hasnain.

DHA-W XI

Monika Murmu (C), Sulekha Kumari, Jaya Kumari (WK), Neelam Mehta, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Shreya Jha, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Shanti Kumari.

Match Details

DUM-W vs DHA-W, Jharkhand Women's T20, Match 8

Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has favored the bowlers. While the pacers are expected to get some early movement, the spinners will also find plenty of help off the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pinky Tirkey: Tirkey is a top-quality batter who has scored 39 runs in two Jharkhand Women's T20 matches so far.

Batters

Ashwani Kumari: Kumari has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 62 runs in two matches.

Khushboo Kumari: Khushboo is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 27 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Monika Murmu: Murmu has impressed everyone with her all-round performances this season, scoring 42 runs and picking up a wicket.

Arti Kumari: Kumari has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.21 in two Jharkhand Women's T20 matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Anjali Das: Anjali has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.29. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Pavika Rathore: Rathore will lead the Dumka Daisies Women's bowling attack on Monday. She has taken a wicket at an economy rate of 4.86 in two outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W) - 200 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W) - 138 points

Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W) - 126 points

Khushboo Kumari (DHA-W) - 110 points

Arti Kumari (DHA-W) - 109 points

Important Stats for DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

Ruma Kumari Mahato: 54 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 83.08 and ER - 2.25

Monika Murmu: 42 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 95.45 and ER - 3.13

Ashwani Kumari: 62 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 83.78 and ER - 5.43

Khushboo Kumari: 27 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 84.38 and ER - 3.50

Arti Kumari: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.21

DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand Women's T20)

DUM-W vs DHA-W - Jharkhand Women’s T20 - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pinky Tirkey, Jaya Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore, Anjali Das, Shanti Kumari.

Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

DUM-W vs DHA-W - Jharkhand Women’s T20 - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Jaya Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano.

Captain: Monika Murmu. Vice-captain: Ashwani Kumari.

Edited by Samya Majumdar