DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 18

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the 18th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Dumka Daisies have played six games this season, winning three. They are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Dhanbad Daffodils have won all five of matches so far and are atop the points table. They are the favourites to win this game as well.

DUM-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing XIs

DUM-W

Ashwani Kumari (C), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Chandmuni Purty, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Reena Khalkho, Priya Kumari, Sai Kripa, Pavika Rathore, Anjum Bano, Sifan Hasnain.

DHA-W

Monika Murmu (C), Jaya Kumari (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Shreya Jha, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Shanti Kumari.

Match Details

Match: DUM-W vs DHA-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 18.

Date and Time: April 3, 2022; 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface, and pacers could prove to be crucial. Spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs.

Today’s DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Tirkey scored 25 runs in the first game against Ranchi. She will be expected to play a bigger innings.

Batters

R Kumari Mahato has led proceedings with the bat for Dumka Daisies and has been in great form. She has scored 103 runs in her last three games and has also collected three wickets so far. She could be a wonderful captaincy choice for your DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, A Kumari is another player you must have. She scored 16 runs and picked up a wicket in her last game.

All-rounders

M Murmu can contribute with both bat and ball and will look to have a big impact on the game. She has scored 76 runs and has scalped three wickets in her last three games for Dhanbad Daffodils.

Bowlers

S Kumari will hope to bowl a tight line to the opposition. She will be expected to get key breakthroughs for her team.

Five best players to pick in DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato (DUM-W) – 527 points

M Murmu (DHA-W) – 424 points

A Kumari (DHA-W) – 364 points

A Kumari (DUM-W) – 344 points

K Kumari (DHA-W) – 296 points.

Key stats for DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato: 103 runs and 3 wickets in the last three matches.

M Murmu: 76 runs and 3 wickets in the last three matches.

A Kumari: 16 runs and 1 wicket in the last match.

DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction

DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, A Kumari, K Kumari, M Murmu, A Kumari, S Hasnain, S Kumari, N Saw, R Khalko, P Rathore.

Captain: R Kumari Mahato. Vice-Captain: M Murmu.

DUM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, P Mahato, A Kumari, K Kumari, M Murmu, A Kumari, S Hasnain, S Kumari, N Saw, R Khalko.

Captain: A Kumari. Vice-Captain: A Kumari.

