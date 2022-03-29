DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 9

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) in the ninth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.
After winning their first two Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 games, Dumka Daisies Women slumped to a 43-run defeat in their last game. Ranchi Roses Women also won two games in a row before losing their third. In fact, both teams lost to table-toppers Dhanbad Daffodils Women.
DUM-W vs RAN-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dumka Daisies Women: Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ashwani Kumari (c), Pratiksha Gautam, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya, Sifan Hasnain, Sai Kripa, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Chandmuni Purty
Ranchi Roses Women: Niharika (c), Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Urmila Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Arti Kumari, Isha Keshri, Pallavi Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Anita Tigga
Match Details
DUM-W vs RAN-W, 9th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: March 29th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.
Today’s DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pinky Tirkey, who scored a solid 37 in the DUM-W’s first game, is also quite safe behind the stumps.
Batters
Ruma Kumari Mahato has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She has scored 62 runs and taken three wickets.
Ashwani Kumari has led from the front, accumulating 78 runs and picking up two wickets.
All-rounder
Niharika has claimed four scalps at an economy rate of 2.86 in two games. She can also come in handy with the bat.
Bowler
Anita Tigga has been in top bowling form, picking up three wickets at an economy of 3.29.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 264 points
Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 188 points
Anandita Kishor (RAN-W): 187 points
Sifan Hasnain (DUM-W): 179 points
Niharika (RAN-W): 178 points
Important stats for DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ashwani Kumari: 78 runs & 2 wickets
Ruma Kumari Mahato: 62 runs & 3 wickets
Niharika: 4 wickets
Anandita Kishor: 56 runs & 2 wickets
DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pinky Tirkey, Anamika Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Niharika, Sifan Hasnain, Anandita Kishor, Reena Khalko, Anita Tigga, Devyani Prasad.
Captain: Niharika. Vice-captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Ashwani Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Niharika, Sifan Hasnain, Arti Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Reena Khalko, Anita Tigga, Pallavi Kumari.
Captain: Anandita Kishor. Vice-captain: Ashwani Kumari.