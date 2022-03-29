DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 9

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) in the ninth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

After winning their first two Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 games, Dumka Daisies Women slumped to a 43-run defeat in their last game. Ranchi Roses Women also won two games in a row before losing their third. In fact, both teams lost to table-toppers Dhanbad Daffodils Women.

DUM-W vs RAN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dumka Daisies Women: Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ashwani Kumari (c), Pratiksha Gautam, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya, Sifan Hasnain, Sai Kripa, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Chandmuni Purty

Ranchi Roses Women: Niharika (c), Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Urmila Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Arti Kumari, Isha Keshri, Pallavi Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Anita Tigga

Match Details

DUM-W vs RAN-W, 9th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: March 29th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pinky Tirkey, who scored a solid 37 in the DUM-W’s first game, is also quite safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Ruma Kumari Mahato has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She has scored 62 runs and taken three wickets.

Ashwani Kumari has led from the front, accumulating 78 runs and picking up two wickets.

All-rounder

Niharika has claimed four scalps at an economy rate of 2.86 in two games. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowler

Anita Tigga has been in top bowling form, picking up three wickets at an economy of 3.29.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 264 points

Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 188 points

Anandita Kishor (RAN-W): 187 points

Sifan Hasnain (DUM-W): 179 points

Niharika (RAN-W): 178 points

Important stats for DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ashwani Kumari: 78 runs & 2 wickets

Ruma Kumari Mahato: 62 runs & 3 wickets

Niharika: 4 wickets

Anandita Kishor: 56 runs & 2 wickets

DUM-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pinky Tirkey, Anamika Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Niharika, Sifan Hasnain, Anandita Kishor, Reena Khalko, Anita Tigga, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Niharika. Vice-captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato.

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Ashwani Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Niharika, Sifan Hasnain, Arti Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Reena Khalko, Anita Tigga, Pallavi Kumari.

Captain: Anandita Kishor. Vice-captain: Ashwani Kumari.

Edited by Samya Majumdar