DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 23

Durban Super Giants (DUR) will take on MI Cape Town (CT) in the 23rd game of the SA20 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday (February 2). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the DUR vs CT Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have struggled in the competition and find themselves in a do-or-die situation. The Super Giants will hope that Wiaan Mulder and Jason Holder perform well to help them end their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Mi Cape Town's Rashid Khan and Dewald Brevis will look to return their team to winning ways after losing by 52 runs to Pretoria Capitals in their previous game. They had beaten Paarl Royals by 13 runs earlier in the tournament.

DUR vs CT Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 23

The 23rd game of the SA20 2023 between Durban's Super Giants and MI Cape Town will be played on February 2 at Kingsmead in Durban. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUR vs CT, SA20 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: February 2, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DUR vs CT pitch report for SA20 2023

The pitch at Kingsmead in Durban looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the team that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 148

Average 2nd innings score: 143

DUR vs CT probable playing XIs for today’s match

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns

Durban's Super Giants probable playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Johnson Charles/Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Ben McDermott/Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen/Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala/Reece Topley

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns

MI Cape Town probable playing XI

Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Wesley Marshall/Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone/Sam Curran, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Beuran Hendricks/Jofra Archer, Ziyaad Abrahams/Kagiso Rabada

Today's DUR vs CT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Grant Roelofsen (159 runs in 7 matches, Average: 26.50)

Roelofsen's previous outing didn't go well, scoring only four runs. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the top order, making him a must-have pick.

Top Batter Pick

Dewald Brevis (181 runs in 7 matches, Average: 30.17)

He's a powerful batter who can clear boundaries freely. He's one of the best batters in the competition, thanks to his hard-hitting abilities and experience in the format. He has amassed 181 runs at an excellent average of 30.17 in seven games in the competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Odean Smith (42 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches)

Smith has been MI Cape Town's best all-rounder player with 42 runs and seven wickets in as many games. Given his all-round skill and form, he's expected to make an impact in this game too.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (8 wickets in 7 matches; Average: 23.38)

Khan has been their top bowler, having been superb in both the middle and death overs, with eight wickets at an average of 23.38 in seven games. He has used his googly well, proving to be effective in crunch situations. He also hits the ball hard, making him an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy teams.

DUR vs CT match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Holder

Holder is a talented all-rounder who excels with both bat and the ball. He has scored 58 runs and has taken two wickets in seven games, making him a good captaincy pick.

Kyle Mayers

Mayers has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 163 runs at an average of 23.29, including three thirties. He's striking the ball well at the top of the order, providing decent starts in the powerplay phase, making him a perfect pick for vice-captaincy.

Five Must-picks with players' stats for DUR vs CT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Grant Roelofsen 159 runs in 7 games Quinton de Cock 165 runs in 7 games Dwald Brevis 181 runs in 7 games Rashid Khan 8 wickets in 7 games Jofra Archer 8 wickets in 7 games

DUR vs CT match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 23

Wiaan Mulder has a proven track record as one of the most experienced and talented all-rounders in the shortest format, making him an excellent captaincy option.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

DUR vs CT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Kyle Mayer, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), George Linde (c), Wiaan Mulder, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Simon Harmer, Rashid Khan

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

DUR vs CT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Kyle Mayer, Dewald Brevis (vc), Matthew Breetzke

All-rounders: Jason Holder, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Rashid Khan (c)

