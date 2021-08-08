DUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 59

Durham will take on Essex in the 59th match of the Royal London Cup at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Sunday.

Durham occupy the second spot in their group with seven points to their name. They arrive into the match after a phenomenal 87-run win over Lancashire in their last match.

Essex’s previous match against Gloucestershire turned out to be a thriller and they won by a narrow margin of two wickets. With four wins a loss, Essex occupy the top spot and this should be an interesting contest.

DUR vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth

ESS XI

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Josh Rymell, Adam Wheater (wk), Luc Benkenstein, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison

Match Details

DUR vs ESS, Royal London Cup Match 59

Date and Time: 8th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to wreak havoc in the first part of the match. Batters will find some assistance towards the latter stages when the track slows down. The average first innings score here is 268.

Today’s DUR vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Wheater has come up with some excellent knocks when needed the most. He is expected to prove pivotal here once again.

Batsmen

Graham Clark has been among the best batsmen in the entire tournament. He has scored 367 runs already so far.

Tom Westley is also expected to play a crucial role with the bat in hand. He has amassed 310 runs.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer is one of those all-rounders who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has been in blistering form all season and can be considered as the captaincy choice for the DUR vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Shane Snater is expected to lead the line once again for table-toppers Essex. He has picked up 13 wickets in just five matches!

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark (DUR) – 491 points

Tom Westley (ESS) – 469 points

Shane Snater (ESS) – 423 points

Simon Harmer (ESS) – 419 points

Luke Doneathy (DUR) – 361 points

Important stats for DUR vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark: 367 runs

Tom Westley: 310 runs

Shane Snater: 13 wickets

Luke Doneathy: 119 runs and 6 wickets

Alastair Cook: 220 runs

DUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today

DUR vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Tom Westley, Alex Lees, Alastair Cook, Simon Harmer, Luke Doneathy, Shane Snater, Scott Borthwick, Aron Nijjar

Captain: Graham Clark, Vice-Captain: Simon Harmer

DUR vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Graham Clark, Tom Westley, Alex Lees, Alastair Cook, Simon Harmer, Luke Doneathy, Shane Snater, Scott Borthwick, Aron Nijjar

Captain: Tom Westley, Vice-Captain: Shane Snater

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava