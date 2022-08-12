DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday, August 12.
Durham haven't made a great start to their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign. With two losses and one win, they occupy the penultimate position in Group A. Gloucestershire, meanwhile, lost their first two games before recording two consecutive victories. They are currently fourth in the standings.
DUR vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today
Durham: Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Scott Borthwick (c), Nic Maddinson, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Stanley McAlindon, Oliver Gibson, Chris Rushworth.
Gloucestershire: Chris Dent, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner.
Match Details
DUR vs GLO, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 12th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pitch Report
Only one English Domestic One-Day Cup game has been played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street this season, with Middlesex hunting down 269 with 8.2 overs to spare in that fixture. Another excellent batting surface is likely to be on the cards today.
Today’s DUR vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
James Bracey has been in top form with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 106.37.
Batter
Jack Taylor has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 228 runs and picking up eight wickets.
All-rounder
Scott Borthwick has aggregated 99 runs in addition to taking a wicket in the English Domestic One-Day Cup so far.
Bowler
Paul van Meekeren has leaked runs, but has been amongst the wickets, claiming nine scalps in four matches so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team
Jack Taylor (GLO): 591 points
James Bracey (GLO): 346 points
Paul van Meekeren (GLO): 274 points
Scott Borthwick (DUR): 165 points
Graham Clark (DUR): 137 points
Important stats for DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team
Jack Taylor: 228 runs & 8 wickets
James Bracey: 217 runs
Paul van Meekeren: 9 wickets
Graham Clark: 106 runs
Scott Borthwick: 99 runs & 1 wicket
DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Taylor, Marcus Harris, Graham Clark, Oliver Price, Scott Borthwick, Nic Maddinson, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Liam Trevaskis.
Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Marcus Harris, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Nic Maddinson, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Zafar Gohar, Liam Trevaskis.
Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Graham Clark.