DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday, August 12.

Durham haven't made a great start to their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign. With two losses and one win, they occupy the penultimate position in Group A. Gloucestershire, meanwhile, lost their first two games before recording two consecutive victories. They are currently fourth in the standings.

DUR vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today

Durham: Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Scott Borthwick (c), Nic Maddinson, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Stanley McAlindon, Oliver Gibson, Chris Rushworth.

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner.

Match Details

DUR vs GLO, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 12th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

Only one English Domestic One-Day Cup game has been played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street this season, with Middlesex hunting down 269 with 8.2 overs to spare in that fixture. Another excellent batting surface is likely to be on the cards today.

Today’s DUR vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Bracey has been in top form with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 106.37.

Batter

Jack Taylor has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 228 runs and picking up eight wickets.

All-rounder

Scott Borthwick has aggregated 99 runs in addition to taking a wicket in the English Domestic One-Day Cup so far.

Bowler

Paul van Meekeren has leaked runs, but has been amongst the wickets, claiming nine scalps in four matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Jack Taylor (GLO): 591 points

James Bracey (GLO): 346 points

Paul van Meekeren (GLO): 274 points

Scott Borthwick (DUR): 165 points

Graham Clark (DUR): 137 points

Important stats for DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Jack Taylor: 228 runs & 8 wickets

James Bracey: 217 runs

Paul van Meekeren: 9 wickets

Graham Clark: 106 runs

Scott Borthwick: 99 runs & 1 wicket

DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Gloucestershire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Taylor, Marcus Harris, Graham Clark, Oliver Price, Scott Borthwick, Nic Maddinson, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Liam Trevaskis.

Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick.

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Gloucestershire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Marcus Harris, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Nic Maddinson, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Zafar Gohar, Liam Trevaskis.

Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Graham Clark.

