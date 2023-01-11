DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 2

The second match of the SA20 2023 will see Durban's Super Giants (DUR) take on the Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

The Joburg Super Kings have built a strong roster with a good mix of youth and experience. Led by Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings have a top-heavy batting unit with an explosive lower middle order to bank on.

Durban's Super Giants, meanwhile, will be keen to start their campaign on the right note at home with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj being the key. They have a resourceful side with their spin attack giving them the edge ahead of the game.

With both teams eager to hit the ground running with a win, another cracking game is on the cards at Kingsmead.

DUR vs JOH Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 2

Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the second match of the SA20 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUR vs JOH, SA20 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: 11th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DUR vs JOH pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 2

In the last four T20Is at Kingsmead, Durban has an average first-innings score of 177. However, Durban is known to offer more help to the spinners in comparison to other venues in the country. Pacers accounted for 65 percent of the wickets across the last four T20Is but spin had a big say as well. The powerplay phase might not be fruitful for bowlers, with only 10 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs in the last four T20Is. Chasing might be the preferred option given the record at the venue.

Record at Kingsmead in the last four T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 177

2nd-innings score: 160

DUR vs JOH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Durban's Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles/Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer/Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley and Junior Dala/Keemo Paul.

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne/Lewis Gregory, Donovon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso and George Garton/Nandre Burger.

DUR vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (77 T20Is, 2156 runs, Average: 32.18)

Quinton de Kock is one of the best openers with an average of 32.18 in 77 T20Is. The South African strikes at 137 in T20 cricket, holding him in good stead. Given his experience and ability to score big runs, De Kock is a must-have in your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (7 BBL 2022-23 matches, 163 runs, SR: 153.77)

Faf du Plessis comes into the tournament on the back of a productive stint with the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. He scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 153.77, often coming up with explosive knocks at the top of the order. He has a decent record in Durban as well, making for a good addition to your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwaine Pretorius (30 T20Is, 261 runs, 35 wickets)

Although Dwaine Pretorius announced his international retirement earlier in the week, he is still going strong in T20 cricket. Pretorius has a bowling average of 26.65 to go along with his batting strike rate of nearly 140. With the conditions likely to suit him, Pretorius is a top pick for your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Aaron Phangiso (9 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 16.67)

Aaron Phangiso is an experienced campaigner on the South African circuit, having played in 183 T20s. He had a good CSA T20 Challenge 2022 with 12 wickets at an average of 16.67. With the pitch likely to favor the spinners in the middle overs, Phangiso should be a decent pick for your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj is one of the best spinners in South African cricket with a T20 bowling average and economy of 28.54 and 6.73, respectively. Maharaj can hold his own with the bat as well, adding depth to the side. With Maharaj in decent form over the last year or so, he could be a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks has a decent T20 record with 4928 runs at an average of 35.71. The right-hander has a T20 strike rate of 126.19 and has international experience to his name as well. With Hendricks capable of holding the fort in the middle overs for the Super Kings, he is a good captaincy pick for your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 2156 runs in 77 T20Is Reece Topley 22 wickets in 22 T20Is Donovon Ferreira 155 runs in 7 CSA T20 Challenge matches Alzarri Joseph 16 wickets in 10 T20Is Faf du Plessis 163 runs in 7 BBL 2022-23 matches

DUR vs JOH match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 2

Donovon Ferreira is one of the most exciting batters in the Super Kings side given his explosiveness and range. Ferreira scored 155 runs in seven CSA T20 Challenge matches and is highly rated for his finishing abilities. If he is able to find his groove early on, Ferreira could be a brilliant pick for your DUR vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Donovon Ferreira

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (c), Faf du Plessis, Matthew Breetzke

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Keshav Maharaj (vc), Alzarri Joseph

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (vc), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Keshav Maharaj, Alzarri Joseph (c), Reece Topley

