DUR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 4, 2023

In one of the four North Group fixtures scheduled for June 4, Durham will face off against Leicestershire at Chester Le Street. The match is set to take place at 7 pm IST, adding to the excitement of the T20 Blast 2023.

Heading into this encounter, Durham currently hold the third position in the points table. They have managed to secure three victories out of their four games, showcasing their strong form and competitive spirit.

With a balanced squad and notable performances, Durham will aim to continue their winning streak and strengthen their position in the group standings.

On the other hand, Leicestershire are at the bottom of the points table. They have endured a tough start to the tournament, suffering defeats in all five of their matches so far.

Considering the performances players from each side have portrayed so far, here are vice-captain and captain picks for DUR vs LEI Dream11 team.

DUR vs LEI Squad for Today's Match

Durham squad

Jonathan Bushnell, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Alex Lees ©, Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson (WK), Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner

Leicestershire squad

Colin Ackermann ©, Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Naveen ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells (WK), Nick Welch.

#3 Callum Parkinson (LEI) - 7 Credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Callum Parkinson of Leicester can be a great addition to the DUR vs LEI Dream11 team as the vice-captain. In the five matches he has played, Parkinson has showcased his effectiveness as a bowler, taking 7 wickets.

His best bowling figures of 4/33 highlight his ability to make breakthroughs and have an impact on the game. He owns an average of 21.42 and an economy rate of 7.89 so far.

#2 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 5.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Nathan Sowter is a must-have player in the DUR vs LEI Dream11 team and can be an excellent choice for the captaincy role. In the four matches he has played, Sowter has showcased his exceptional skills as a bowler, taking 9 wickets.

Sowter’s best bowling figures of 5/15 highlight his ability to consistently pick up key wickets and have a significant impact on the game. With an impressive average of 9.22 and an economical economy rate of 5.18, Sowter has proven to be a valuable asset to his team.

#1 Alex Lees (DUR) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

If you are looking to accumulate points in the DUR vs LEI Dream11 team, Alex Lees (DURH) is a must-add player. In the four matches he has played, Lees has displayed remarkable batting performances, scoring 168 runs with a highest score of 90.

Having an impressive average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 141.17, he has proven to be an impactful batter for Durham.

