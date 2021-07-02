DUR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 2nd, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has Durham taking on Leicestershire at the Riverside Ground on Friday.

Durham come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Northamptonshire. Despite all their batting might, Durham couldn't cope with Northamptonshire's spin threat, something that could be exploited against them. Durham, who have a resourceful squad filled with talent and experience, will be looking to return to winning ways in the T20 Blast as soon as possible.

Their opponents Leicestershire are currently at the bottom of the points table with just three wins from 11 games. Although the likes of Josh Inglis and Scott Steel have impressed in patches, Leicestershire have rarely clicked as a unit, leading to a few close losses in this season's T20 Blast in the process. However, they are still in with a small chance of making it to the knockouts, with a win tonight being crucial to their fortunes.

Although Durham will start the game as the clear favorites, Leicestershire cannot be taken for granted. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking T20 Blast game beckons at the Riverside Ground on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Durham

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Sean Dickson

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (c), George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (wk), Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, George Rhodes, Harry Dearden

Predicted Playing XIs

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Cam Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw and Jack Campbell

Leicestershire

Josh Inglis, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Harry Swindell, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths and Naveen ul Haq,

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Leicestershire, North Group

Date and Time: 2nd July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Riverside Ground is slightly on the slower side, the batsmen will enjoy the ball coming on to the bat initially. While the pacers should get some extra bounce off the surface, the spinners will likely play a more significant role in tonight's T20 Blast game. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with 160-170 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, but the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUR vs LEI)

DUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Inglis, D Bedingham, C Bancroft, L Hill, G Clark, C Ackermann, B Raine, B Stokes, N ul haq, M Potts and G Griffiths

Captain: D Bedingham. Vice-captain: B Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Steel, D Bedingham, C Bancroft, L Hill, S Borthwick, C Ackermann, B Raine, B Stokes, N ul haq, M Potts and C Parkinson

Captain: C Ackermann. Vice-captain: D Bedingham

