DUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 18

Durham will take on Middlesex in the 18th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street on Sunday, August 7.

Durham have played just one match in this competition. They went down in that encounter against Surrey by nine wickets. They have an NRR of -2.794 and are eighth in the table.

Middlesex, much like Durham, have also had the same fate. They have also lost the only match they have played so far. Leicestershire defeated them by 15 runs and as a result, they are sixth in Group A.

DUR vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Scott Borthwick (c), Nic Maddinson, Liam Trevaskis, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Chris Rushworth

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, E Bamber, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Mark Stoneman, Umesh Yadav, Jack Davies, Tom Helm

Match Details

DUR vs MID, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: August 07, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester le Street

Pitch Report

The track at the Riverside Ground is a good batting surface. Pacers might find some assistance due to overcast conditions and both sides could result in both sides bowling first. The average first innings score here is 247 runs.

Today’s DUR vs MID Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Cracknell seemed to be in great touch in the last match. He scored 44 runs and will be looking for a big innings here.

Batters

Pieter Malan got off to a tremendous start against Leicestershire. He scored 50 runs off 53 deliveries and also picked up a wicket. Malan will be a great captaincy candidate for your DUR vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Stephen Eskinazi was also instrumental with the bat for Middlesex. He slammed 56 runs at a strike rate of 109.80.

All-rounders

Luke Hollman was in great form with the ball in the last match. He scalped three wickets and will be looking to make an impact once again.

Bowlers

Liam Trevaskis’s best contribution was surprisingly with the bat in the last game as he scored a memorable half-century

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Luke Hollman (MID) – 95 points

Martin Andersson (MID) – 90 points

Pieter Malan (MID) – 88 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 75 points

Liam Trevaskis (DUR) – 73 points

Important stats for DUR vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Luke Hollman: Three wickets

Martin Andersson: 33 runs and two wickets

Pieter Malan: 50 runs and two wickets

Stephen Eskinazi: 56 runs

Liam Trevaskis: 55 runs

DUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today

DUR vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Cracknell, Tom Mackintosh, Pieter Malan, Stephen Eskinazi, Mark Stoneman, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Rushworth, Umesh Yadav

Captain: Pieter Malan, Vice-Captain: Luke Hollman

DUR vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Cracknell, Graham Clark, Pieter Malan, Stephen Eskinazi, Mark Stoneman, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Rushworth, Umesh Yadav

Captain: Martin Andersson, Vice-Captain: Stephen Eskinazi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far