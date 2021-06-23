DUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 23rd, 2021

Durham will be locking horns with Northamptonshire at the Riverside Ground in Chester as part of the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Northamptonshire is languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost five games thus far. They have only one point to their name, courtesy of rain washing out their match. The club will look to get back to winning ways before time runs out.

Meanwhile, Durham, led by their skipper Cameron Bancroft, have performed fairly well so far in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. They have earned nine points from six matches, winning four and losing one. One game remaining was washed out due to rain.

Durham is likely to be high on confidence after victories against Lancashire and Birmingham Bears in their recent encounters. Moreover, the return of Ben Stokes will give more balance and flexibility to their team.

On that note, here we have a look at three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Rob Keogh

Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Rob Keogh is an exciting cricketer who has shown promise in English conditions. He has scored 128 runs from just five matches at a strike rate of 137.50.

Rob can also turn out to be handy with his off-break bowling and can scalp wickets at crucial junctures. Therefore, he is a good captain or vice-captain option for this T20 Blast encounter.

#2 Ben Stokes

Durham v Essex - LV= Insurance County Championship

Ben Stokes announced his return with a 29-run knock. He also scalped one wicket and grasped two outstanding catches to help Durham win their last match.

#1 Cameron Bancroft

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Durham skipper Cameron Bancroft amassed an unbeaten 76 off 53 balls to help his side defeat Birmingham Bears in their previous encounter.

The Australian player is in red-hot form and is a must-pick for the fixture between Durham and Northamptonshire.

