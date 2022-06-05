DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in a North Group fixture of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Sunday.
Durham have been inconsistent in the T20 Blast 2022. With two wins and three losses, they are seventh in the standings. Northamptonshire, meanwhile, have two wins, two losses and a washout to their name and are fourth in the points table.
DUR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today
Durham: Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, George Drissell, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis (c), Andrew Tye.
Northamptonshire: Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.
Match Details
DUR vs NOR, North Group, T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: June 5th 2022, 7 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is usually an excellent one to bat on. One T20 Blast 2022 game has been played at the venue, with Durham defending quite 186 easily. Another high-scoring fixture could well be on the cards today.
Today’s DUR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Oliver Robinson has scored 105 runs at a strike rate of 143.83 in the T20 Blast 2022.
Batter
Graham Clark has looked in solid touch, smashing 195 runs at a strike rate of 158.53.
All-rounders
James Neesham has made a huge impact in the two games he has played, taking six wickets and scoring 78 runs.
Paul Coughlin has been effective with the both bat and ball in the T20 Blast 2022. He has mustered 109 runs and taken seven wickets.
Bowler
Ben Sanderson is Northamptonshire's leading wicket-taker in the competition with eight wickets to his name so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Paul Coughlin (DUR): 352 points
Graham Clark (DUR): 288 points
James Neesham (NOR): 285 points
Ben Sanderson (NOR): 252 points
Ben Curran (NOR): 222 points
Important stats for DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Paul Coughlin: 109 runs & 5 wickets
Graham Clark: 195 runs
James Neesham: 78 runs & 6 wickets
Ben Sanderson: 8 wickets
DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Robinson, Graham Clark, Saif Zaib, Michael Jones, Ben Curran, James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Paul Coughlin, Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson, Liam Trevaskis.
Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Paul Coughlin.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Robinson, Graham Clark, Ben Curran, David Bedingham, James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Paul Coughlin, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson.
Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Graham Clark.