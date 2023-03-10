Durham vs Northerns - Dream11 Prediction - Durham & Glamorgan Tour of Zimbabwe

Durham will take on Northerns in the sixth match of the Durham & Glamorgan Tour of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Durham have dominated both of their encounters so far. They hunted down 125 in 11.3 overs against Northerns before racking 246/5 against Southerns and won by 129 runs.

Northerns, on the other hand, have lost both their encounters. As mentioned, they were thrashed by Durham in the first game but they played a close encounter against Glamorgan. Defending 122, Northerns took the game to the last ball and lost by just three wickets.

DUR vs NOR, Match Details

The sixth match of the Durham & Glamorgan Tour of Zimbabwe between Durham and Northerns will be played on March 10, 2023, at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUR vs NOR

Date & Time: March 10, 2023, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club in Harare has been a good one to bat on. Durham have batted at a rapid rate throughout this series. There could be some movement for the pacers, and the spinners may get a hint of turn as well.

DUR vs NOR Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Durham: W, W

Northerns: L, L

DUR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today

Durham Team News

No major injury concerns.

Durham Probable Playing XI: Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Oliver George Robinson (wk), Paul Coughlin, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Matthew Potts, Liam Trevaskis, and George Drissell.

Northerns Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northerns Probable Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere (c), Nkosana Mpofu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Tony Munyonga, Shingi Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, Ainsley Ndlovu, and Richard Ngarava.

Today’s DUR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Oliver George Robinson (1 match, 44 runs, 1 catch, 1 stumping)

Oliver George Robinson has played just one game on this tour and struck 44 off just 22 balls in a knock where he hit five fours and one six. He also contributed with vital points behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Graham Clark (1 inning, 77 runs)

Graham Clark did not have a role to play in Durham’s first game against Northerns. However, he was brilliant against Southerns as he racked up 77 in just 37 deliveries. He struck 13 boundaries and a maximum.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tony Munyonga (2 matches, 31 runs, 0 wickets)

Tony Munyonga looked in decent touch with the bat and made 31 in the last fixture against Glamorgan. He has bowled economical spells as well with his off-breaks.

Top Bowler Pick

Brandon Glover (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Brandon Glover is in top bowling form. The Durham fast bowler has returned with four wickets in two matches and has an economy rate of 5.33 on this tour.

DUR vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Lees (2 matches, 107 runs)

Alex Lees is in excellent form with the bat. The left-handed opener and Durham skipper has amassed 107 runs in two games, including two half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 167.19.

Wesley Madhevere (2 matches, 10 runs, 2 wickets)

Wesley Madhevere has bowled really well. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. He can also go big with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alex Lees 107 runs in 2 matches Oliver George Robinson 44 runs in 1 match Wesley Madhevere 10 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Brandon Glover 4 wickets in 2 matches Graham Clark 77 runs in 1 inning

DUR vs NOR match expert tips

Durham are in magnificent form and at least six or seven of their players can be picked in the Dream11 side. The likes of Oliver George Robinson, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, and Brandon Glover will be the ones to watch out for.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Northerns - Durham & Glamorgan Tour of Zimbabwe.

Wicketkeeper: Oliver George Robinson

Batters: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, George Drissell, Tadiwanashe Marumani

All-rounders: Paul Coughlin, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga

Bowlers: Shingi Masakadza, Brandon Glover, Oliver Gibson

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Northerns - Durham & Glamorgan Tour of Zimbabwe.

Wicketkeeper: Oliver George Robinson

Batters: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Tadiwanashe Marumani

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Ben Raine, Richard Ngarava, Liam Trevaskis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Brandon Glover

