DUR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 23, 2021

Durham Cricket lock horns with Northamptonshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Durham Cricket are having a decent T20 Blast campaign so far. They have won four of their six matches and are currently third in the North Group points table. Durham will head into today's encounter on the back of a 22-run victory over Warwickshire. They will be looking forward to extending their winning run and moving up the T20 Blast standings.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, will be utterly disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have lost five out of their six T20 Blast matches and are currently rock-bottom in the North Group points table. Northamptonshire, who lost to Leicestershire by 34 runs in their last game, will be desperate to register their first win in the T20 Blast this season.

Squads to choose from

Durham Cricket

Cameron Bancroft (C), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Kyle Coetzer, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (WK), Ally Evans, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes and Liam Trevaskis.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Nathan Buck, Ben Curran, Brandon Glover, Adam Rossington (C & WK), Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White and Saif Zaib.

Probable Playing XIs

Durham Cricket

Cameron Bancroft (C), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley (WK), Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matthew Potts.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Adam Rossington (C & WK), Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson.

Match Details

Match: Durham Cricket vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Date & Time: 23rd June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground has been in favor of the batsmen this season. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track. Anything around 185 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUR vs NOR)

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Bedingham, Saif Zaib, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Matthew Potts.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, David Bedingham, Charlie Thurston, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes, Graeme White, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Wayne Parnell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar