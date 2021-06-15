DUR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 15th, 2021

Durham will take on Nottinghamshire in the 28th match of the T20 Blast on Tuesday.

Durham are currently second in the North Group points table after winning their first two T20 Blast matches. They beat Yorkshire in their season opener before getting the better of Leicestershire. Durham will be keen to extend their winning run in the T20 Blast.

Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, began their T20 Blast campaign with a tie against Worcestershire. They then suffered a 18-run defeat at the hands of Warwickshire before beating Northamptonshire by 14 runs in their last outing. Nottinghamshire currently find themselves fifth in the North Group standings.

Squads to choose from:

Durham

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, SG Budinger

Predicted Playing XIs

Durham

Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick (c), Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Matthew Potts, Matt Salisbury, Liam Trevaskis

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Peter Trego, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Nottinghamshire, 28th Match

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Date and Time: 15th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is balanced and provides assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Pacers can expect good bounce and carry off the surface, with the average first innings score at the venue being 146 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUR vs NOT)

DUR vs NOT Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Joe Clarke, Peter Trego, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Ben Raine, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matty Potts, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Ben Raine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Ned Eckersley, Joe Clarke, Peter Trego, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Ben Raine, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matty Potts, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Luke Fletcher. Vice-captain: Matthew Carter

