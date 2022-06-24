DUR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham (DUR) will face Nottinghamshire (NOT) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street on Friday, June 24.

Nottinghamshire returned to winning ways on the back of a superlative batting performance in their own backyard. However, they will have their task cut out against Durham, who boast a strong bowling attack. Although their previous game was washed out, the likes of Ben Raine and Andrew Tye impressed with the ball. Notts will start as the clear favorites, but Durham's bowling attack should hold them in good stead. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams eager to get the win and boost their qualification hopes.

DUR vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick and Andrew Tye.

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sol Budinger, Luke Fletcher and Zak Chappell.

Match Details

DUR vs NOT, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 24th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

A competitive track with some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers is expected at the Riverside Ground. The new ball should move around, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should find some turn off the surface, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will prefer chasing upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s DUR vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson has had his moments in the Durham top order, coming up with valuable contributions. However, he is due a big one in the competition. He is capable of scoring big runs at a decent rate and has some experience under his belt as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the fixture.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is one of the finest openers in the T20 format, with his record speaking for itself. Hales has done well for the Notts this season, scoring over 250 runs at a fair rate as well. Given his ability to tee off from ball one, he is a good addition to your DUR vs NOT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Samit Patel: Samit Patel has had a decent season for the Notts, scoring some valuable runs in the middle order. Patel has stood out with the ball as well, stifling the batters with his accuracy. With the conditions playing into his hands, he should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye has been sensational with the ball this season, picking up 17 wickets in just six games. The Aussie has used his experience and variations to good effect, even claiming a fifer in the previous game against Leicestershire. Given his form, Tye should be a must-have in your DUR vs NOT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Ben Raine (DUR)

Ashton Turner (DUR)

Alex Hales (NOT)

Important stats for DUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 333 runs in 11 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 30.27

Andrew Tye - 18 wickets in 7 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 11.50

Nathan Sowter - 2/17 vs Lancashire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

DUR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

DUR vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Eckersley, O Robinson, A Hales, B Duckett, G Clark, S Patel, A Turner, A Tye, L Fletcher, B Raine and M Carter.

Captain: A Hales. Vice-captain: A Turner.

DUR vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Eckersley, O Robinson, A Hales, J Clarke, G Clark, D Christian, A Turner, A Tye, Z Chappell, B Raine and M Carter.

Captain: A Hales. Vice-captain: B Raine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far