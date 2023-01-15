DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of SA20 2023 will see Durban's Super Giants (DUR) take on the Paarl Royals (PRL) at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction.

Both the Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants have had similar starts to their campaigns, losing their first game only to come back with an improved performance in their second outing.

The Royals are one of the more fancied teams in the competition, with the likes of Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi in good form of late. However, the Super Giants have a resourceful side, with Quinton de Kock leading them from the front.

With both teams looking to sustain their newfound momentum, an entertaining game is on the cards in Durban.

DUR vs PRL Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 8

Durban's Super Giants and the Paarl Royals will lock horns in the second match of SA20 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUR vs PRL, SA20 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DUR vs PRL pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 8

The previous game saw 364 runs being scored across both innings, indicating a good batting track. Kingsmead has historically offered help to the spinners, with the previous match also seeing spin playing a key role in the middle overs. There might not be much help available with the ball for the pacers early on. Chasing could be the preferred option, with the pitch likely to play better under lights.

Record at Kingsmead in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 190

2nd-innings score: 174

DUR vs PRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Durban's Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Hardus Viljoen/Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley and Keemo Paul.

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihaan Lubbe/Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

DUR vs PRL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (2 matches, 80 runs, Average: 80.00)

Jos Buttler has been in good form in SA20 with 80 runs in two matches. He has looked in fine touch in both games with one fifty to his name as well. Given his explosive batting ability at the top of the order, Buttler is a top pick for your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (2 matches, 56 runs, Average: 28.00)

Heinrich Klaasen has also done well in SA20 and comes into the game on the back of a 36-run knock off 22 balls. He is a good player of both pace and spin and is being used as an enforcer in the middle order by Durban. Given his form, Klaasen is a fine addition to your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Evan Jones (1 match, 3 wickets, Average: 7.00)

Evan Jones picked up three wickets on his SA20 debut against the Super Kings, holding him in good stead. With Jones also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a viable pick for your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Reece Topley (1 match, 2 wickets, Average: 13.50)

Reece Topley also had a good first outing in the SA20, picking up two wickets while conceding 27 runs. He impressed in the powerplay, accounting for Ryan Rickelton's scalp in his second over. Topley has been in good form over the last year or so and with the Englishman likely to bowl in the death as well, he is a fine pick for your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs PRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the best openers in the world with a T20I average of 32.18. He has already scored 89 runs in two matches, including a fine 78 against the Joburg Super Kings. Given his experience and ability to take on the bowlers, de Kock is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

David Miller

David Miller is another in-form batter who has hit the ground running in SA20. He has 50 runs in two matches, with his strike rate of 142.86 being noteworthy. With Miller likely to bat higher up the order as an enforcer in the middle overs, he is a top captaincy pick for your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 89 runs in 2 matches David Miller 50 runs in 2 matches Jos Buttler 80 runs in 2 matches Evan Jones 3 wickets in 1 match Jason Holder 2 wickets in 2 matches

DUR vs PRL match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 8

Jason Holder did well against MI Cape Town earlier in the week, scoring 11 runs and picking up one wicket while conceding just 27 runs in four overs. He is another experienced campaigner who is capable of playing spin well. Given the conditions on offer, Holder can be a game-changing selection for your DUR vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: David Miller, Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller (c), Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Evan Jones

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

