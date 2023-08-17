Durham vs Somerset - Dream11 Prediction - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

Durham will take on Somerset in a Group B match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at the Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth, on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Durham have had an inconsistent run in this tournament. They have two wins, two losses, and one no-result. They are fifth on the Group B points table. On the other hand, Somerset are reeling at the bottom. They have four losses and one win and most of their losses have been by big margins.

DUR vs SOM, Match Details

The Group B match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Durham and Somerset will be played on August 17, 2023, at Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUR vs SOM

Date & Time: August 17, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth

Pitch Report

The track at the Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners may get a hint of turn as well. Thus, a good all-round surface may be in store for this game.

DUR vs SOM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Durham: L, W, NR, W, L

Somerset: L, L, L, W, L

DUR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today

Durham Team News

Graham Clark has been called up to the Oval Invincibles squad in The Hundred 2023. Tom Mackintosh is going to replace him and don the gloves. Bas de Leede is in line to make his 50-over debut for Durham.

Durham Probable Playing XI: Tom Mackintosh (wk), Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Jonathan Bushnell, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Migael Pretorius, George Drissell

Somerset Team News

Curtis Campher’s stint has come to an end and Kasey Aldridge has been included in the squad.

Somerset Probable Playing XI: George Thomas, Andrew Umeed, James Rew (wk), Sean Dickson (c), George Bartlett, Kasey Aldridge, Joshua F Thomas, Danny Lamb, Ned Leonard, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Brooks

Today’s DUR vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

James Rew (5 matches, 169 runs, 5 catches)

James Rew has been in good touch with the bat. The Somerset wicket-keeper batter has scored 169 runs in five games and he averages 33.80. He has taken five catches.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Lees (4 matches, 252 runs)

Alex Lees is in top batting form. The left-handed top-order batter and Durham skipper has aggregated 252 runs in four games and he is striking at 105.88. He has one ton and one fifty to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Liam Trevaskis (4 matches, 125 runs, 8 wickets)

Liam Trevaskis has had a significant impact with both the bat and ball. The 24-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder has got 125 runs while striking at 117.92 and he has picked up eight wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Migael Pretorius (4 matches, 6 wickets, 52 runs)

Migael Pretorius has bowled well. He has picked up six wickets from four games. He has mustered 52 runs at a strike-rate of 106.12 in this competition.

DUR vs SOM match captain and vice-captain choices

Andrew Umeed (5 matches, 289 runs)

Andrew Umeed is in excellent touch with the bat. The 27-year-old batter has amassed 289 runs at an average of 57.80 and a strike-rate of 96.01. He has recorded one hundred and two fifties.

Jonathan Bushnell (4 matches, 141 runs, 5 wickets)

Jonathan Bushnell has been effective with both bat and ball. He has got 141 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 82.94. He has taken five scalps with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Liam Trevaskis 125 runs & 8 wickets in 4 matches Andrew Umeed 289 runs in 5 matches Jonathan Bushnell 141 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Alex Lees 252 runs in 4 matches Migael Pretorius 6 wickets & 52 runs in 4 matches

DUR vs SOM match expert tips

Both teams have some solid top-order and middle-order batters who can get big scores and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Alex Lees, Sean Dickson, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, and Andrew Umeed will be the ones to watch out for.

DUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Somerset - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: James Rew

Batters: Alex Lees, Sean Dickson, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Andrew Umeed

All-rounders: Liam Trevaskis

Bowlers: Jack Brooks, Shoaib Bashir, Migael Pretorius, George Drissell

DUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Somerset - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Tom Mackintosh

Batters: Alex Lees, Sean Dickson, Jonathan Bushnell, Andrew Umeed

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Liam Trevaskis, Ned Leonard, Joshua F Thomas

Bowlers: Shoaib Bashir, Migael Pretorius