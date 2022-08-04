DUR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Surrey (SUR) in a Group A match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Thursday, August 4.

Durham will start their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign today. They had a superb run last season as they topped Group A with six wins from eight games and ended up reaching the final, where they lost to Glamorgan. Surrey didn’t have a good start to the competition as they failed to defend 246.

DUR vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Durham: Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Scott Borthwick (c), Nic Maddinson, Liam Trevaskis, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Chris Rushworth.

Surrey: Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes (c), Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Josh Blake (wk), Nick Kimber, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Matt Dunn, Yousef Majid, Tom Lawes.

Match Details

DUR vs SUR, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 4th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The track at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is likely to be a good one to bat on. Although the spinners might find some turn off the surface, a high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

Today’s DUR vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Blake looked good in the last game, scoring 44 runs in a knock that included five boundaries.

Batter

Graham Clark had a magnificent campaign last term, amassing 646 runs, including three hundreds and a fifty, in nine innings.

All-rounders

Tom Lawes can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He scored 21 runs and chipped in with one wicket.

Scott Borthwick is Durham's premier all-rounder who accumulated 260 runs and took 10 wickets last season.

Bowler

Conor McKerr has a good List ‘A’ record, having picked up 27 wickets in 17 matches in his career so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben Geddes (SUR)

Tom Lawes (SUR)

Graham Clark (DUR)

Scott Borthwick (DUR)

Conor McKerr (SUR)

DUR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Surrey - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Blake, Graham Clark, Ben Geddes, Nico Reifer, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Tom Lawes, Nick Kimber, Chris Rushworth, Oliver Gibson, Conor McKerr.

Captain: Tom Lawes. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick.

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Surrey - Royal London One-Day Cup 2022English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tomas Mackintosh, Josh Blake, Graham Clark, Ben Geddes, Nico Reifer, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Tom Lawes, Chris Rushworth, Yousef Majid, Conor McKerr.

Captain: Ben Raine. Vice-captain: Ben Geddes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far