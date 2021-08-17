DUR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup, 2nd Semi-final

Durham will take on Surrey in the second semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday.

Durham topped Group 1 and directly qualified for the Royal London One-Day Cup semi-finals. Surrey, on the other hand, had to beat Gloucestershire in the quarter-finals to reach the last-four stage of the 50-over competition. They defeated Gloucestershire by five wickets and are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak.

DUR vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Jack Campbell / Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth

SUR XI

Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Tim David, Jamie Smith (c & wk), Nico Reifer, Rikki Clarke, Cameron Steel, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn, Dan Moriarty

Match Details

DUR vs SUR, Royal London One-Day Cup, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 17th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to wreak havoc in the initial stages of the match at the Riverside Ground. Batting will become comparatively easier as the match progresses, with the track slowing down a bit. The average first-innings score at the venue in the 50-over format is 268 runs.

Today’s DUR vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Smith scored a fantastic half-century in the last match against Gloucestershire. He could play another big knock in today's second Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final.

Batsmen

Graham Clark has been among the best batsmen in the Royal London One-Day Cup, amassing 560 runs at a spectacular average of 93.33. He should be a captaincy choice for your DUR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Durham's Alex Lees has also had a fantastic tournament, scoring 472 runs in seven matches at an average of 78.66.

All-rounder

Scott Borthwick is an influential all-rounder who can make a major impact with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 179 runs while also picking up seven wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup so far.

Bowler

Paul van Meekeren is expected to lead the line for Durham once again. He has scalped six wickets across the last two matches and will be hoping to make the opposition batsmen struggle today.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark (DUR) – 764 points

Alex Lees (DUR) – 599 points

Scott Borthwick (DUR) – 522 points

Tim David (SUR) – 505 points

Ryan Patel (SUR) – 479 points

Important stats for DUR vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark: 560 runs and 1 wicket

Alex Lees: 472 runs

Scott Borthwick: 179 runs and 7 wickets

Tim David: 337 runs and 3 wickets

Ryan Patel: 377 runs and 2 wickets

DUR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

DUR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ryan Patel, Scott Borthwick, Tim David, Cameron Steel, Paul van Meekeren, Dan Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Chris Rushworth

Captain: Graham Clark. Vice-captain: Tim David

DUR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ryan Patel, Scott Borthwick, Tim David, Cameron Steel, Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy, Dan Moriarty, Conor McKerr

Captain: Scott Borthwick. Vice-captain: Alex Lees

