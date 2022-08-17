DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Sussex (SUS) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, August 17.

Durham haven't had a great English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign so far. With just one win and four losses from five matches, they occupy the penultimate position in Group A. Sussex, meanwhile, have won three out of their last four games and are currently third in the standings.

DUR vs SUS Probable Playing 11 today

Durham: Graham Clark, Nic Maddinson, Scott Borthwick (c), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), George Drissell, Mitchell Killeen, Oliver Gibson, Chris Rushworth.

Sussex: Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Tom Alsop (wk), Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, Aristides Karvelas, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie.

Match Details

DUR vs SUS, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 17th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

Only two English Domestic One-Day Cup games have been played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street this season. While Middlesex chased down 269 with ease, Durham almost hunted down 368, falling just six runs short. Another excellent batting surface is likely to be in store for today's fixture.

Today’s DUR vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Alsop has scored 208 runs, including one hundred and one fifty, in five innings so far.

Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fine form, amassing 367 runs in five English Domestic One-Day Cup games. He has two hundreds and a half-century to his name.

All-rounders

Delray Rawlins has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 121 runs in four innings in addition to picking up nine wickets.

Scott Borthwick has chipped in with 180 runs and two wickets in the English Domestic One-Day Cup thus far.

Bowler

Aristides Karvelas is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an average of 13.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Aristides Karvelas (SUS): 517 points

Delray Rawlins (SUS): 502 points

Cheteshwar Pujara (SUS): 470 points

Liam Trevaskis (DUR): 440 points

Scott Borthwick (DUR): 293 points

Important stats for DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Cheteshwar Pujara: 367 runs

Delray Rawlins: 121 runs & 9 runs

Aristides Karvelas: 15 wickets

Liam Trevaskis: 203 runs & 5 wickets

Scott Borthwick: 180 runs & 2 wickets

DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Sussex - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara, Graham Clark, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Scott Borthwick, Nic Maddinson, Aristides Karvelas, Oliver Gibson, Liam Trevaskis.

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick.

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Sussex - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Tomas Mackintosh, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara, Graham Clark, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Scott Borthwick, Aristides Karvelas, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Rushworth.

Captain: Aristides Karvelas. Vice-captain: Liam Trevaskis.

