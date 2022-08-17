DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Sussex (SUS) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, August 17.
Durham haven't had a great English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign so far. With just one win and four losses from five matches, they occupy the penultimate position in Group A. Sussex, meanwhile, have won three out of their last four games and are currently third in the standings.
DUR vs SUS Probable Playing 11 today
Durham: Graham Clark, Nic Maddinson, Scott Borthwick (c), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), George Drissell, Mitchell Killeen, Oliver Gibson, Chris Rushworth.
Sussex: Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Tom Alsop (wk), Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, Aristides Karvelas, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie.
Match Details
DUR vs SUS, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 17th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pitch Report
Only two English Domestic One-Day Cup games have been played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street this season. While Middlesex chased down 269 with ease, Durham almost hunted down 368, falling just six runs short. Another excellent batting surface is likely to be in store for today's fixture.
Today’s DUR vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Alsop has scored 208 runs, including one hundred and one fifty, in five innings so far.
Batter
Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fine form, amassing 367 runs in five English Domestic One-Day Cup games. He has two hundreds and a half-century to his name.
All-rounders
Delray Rawlins has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 121 runs in four innings in addition to picking up nine wickets.
Scott Borthwick has chipped in with 180 runs and two wickets in the English Domestic One-Day Cup thus far.
Bowler
Aristides Karvelas is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an average of 13.80.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team
Aristides Karvelas (SUS): 517 points
Delray Rawlins (SUS): 502 points
Cheteshwar Pujara (SUS): 470 points
Liam Trevaskis (DUR): 440 points
Scott Borthwick (DUR): 293 points
Important stats for DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team
Cheteshwar Pujara: 367 runs
Delray Rawlins: 121 runs & 9 runs
Aristides Karvelas: 15 wickets
Liam Trevaskis: 203 runs & 5 wickets
Scott Borthwick: 180 runs & 2 wickets
DUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara, Graham Clark, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Scott Borthwick, Nic Maddinson, Aristides Karvelas, Oliver Gibson, Liam Trevaskis.
Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Tomas Mackintosh, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara, Graham Clark, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Scott Borthwick, Aristides Karvelas, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Rushworth.
Captain: Aristides Karvelas. Vice-captain: Liam Trevaskis.