DUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

Durham (DUR) will lock horns with Warwickshire (WAS) in a North Group clash of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. This match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street on Tuesday, June 20.

After losing three games on Trot, Warwickshire have returned to winning ways with two consecutive wins, including a 21-run victory over Worcestershire in the previous game. They currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.812

Durham, on the other hand, are falling apart as they have won only once in their previous five games, including a seven-run loss against Lancashire in their previous game. They have slipped to seventh place in the points table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.183.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DUR vs WAS game.

DUR vs WAS Squad for Today's Match

Durham Squad

Alex Lees (c), Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner, Luke Robinson, Graham Clark.

Warwickshire Squad

Alex Davies (c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Rob Yates, Hassan Ali, Ethan Brookes, Will Rhodes, Chris Woakes.

#3 Wayne Parnell (DUR) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Wayne Parnell has been in fine form since his arrival at the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The veteran South African pacer is already the second-leading wicket-taker for Durham this season while playing just eight games.

Parnell has notched up 14 wickets in the tournament, including the best figures of 3/36. His wicket-taking ability makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy teams for the DUR vs WAS game.

#2 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Nathan Sowter remains the only bowler from Durham to have a five-wicket haul to his name. With the best figures of 5/15, Sowter is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team, having notched up 19 wickets from just 10 games.

The 20-year-old leggie has managed to keep the batters quiet as he operated with an economy rate of 6.85. He is going to be an excellent pick for captain or vice-captain in your DUR vs WAS Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Dan Mousley (WAS) - 8 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Dan Mousley is a talented all-rounder who has played a vital role in his team’s success this season. The youngster has notched up 182 runs from just nine games at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 132.84.

Apart from his batting, Mousley has 10 wickets to his name, bowling at an impressive economy rate of under seven. He could prove to be an excellent pick to find a place in your Dream11 teams as captain or vice-captain for the DUR vs WAS game.

