DUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street.

Warwickshire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English T20 Blast 2022 and are currently in the third position in the points table. Durham are currently among the worst-performing teams and are currently placed in seventh position in the points table.

Durham will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Warwickshire are strong opponents. The encounter is likely to be won by Warwickshire.

DUR vs WAS Probable Playing XI

DUR Playing XI

Liam Trevaskis (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Ned Eckersley, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Andrew Tye

WAS Playing XI

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Alex Davies (wk), Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles

Match Details

DUR vs WAS, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: June 8, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-street

Pitch Report

The Riverside Ground's pitch is conducive to batting. As the ball comes neatly onto the bat, the batters may play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. When bowling on this surface, the bowlers must be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

DUR vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Davies has been among the top batters for Warwickshire as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. C Benjamin Benjamin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 36 runs in just 17 balls against NOT.

Batters

P Stirling and G Clark are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. A Hose is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Braithwaite and P Coughlin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. P Coughlin smashed 42 runs and picked up four wickets against Leicester.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tye and D Briggs. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. J Lintott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in DUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

P Coughlin (WAS)

G Clark (WAS)

C Braithwaite (DUR)

Important stats for Durham vs Warwickshire Dream11 prediction team

P Coughlin - 122 runs and 8 wickets

J Lintott - 13 wickets

G Clark - 239 runs

Durham vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Davies, P Stirling, G Clark, S Hain, A Hose, C Braithwaite, P Coughlin, D Briggs, A Tye, B Carse and J Lintott

Captain: P Coughlin Vice Captain: G Clark

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Davies, C Benjamin, P Stirling, G Clark, M Jones, C Braithwaite, P Coughlin, D Briggs, A Tye, L Trevaskis and J Lintott

Captain: C Braithwaite Vice Captain: P Coughlin

