Durham vs Warwickshire - Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast 2023

Durham will take on Warwickshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Durham have been inconsistent so far in this tournament. They started the season really well, winning three out of their first four matches and had four wins from their first six games. However, they've been winless in the last four fixtures, losing three while one ended in a tie.

On the other hand, Warwickshire are sitting pretty well at the top of the points table. They have six wins and three losses from nine matches. They won four in a row before losing three on the trot. They have now bounced back with a couple of successive wins.

DUR vs WAS, Match Details

The North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 between Durham and Warwickshire will be played on June 20, 2023, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The game is set to commence at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUR vs WAS

Date & Time: June 20, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street has been a very good one to bat on. 165 is the average first innings score at this ground in this tournament. Four games have been won by teams batting first and 153 was the only score that was chased down.

DUR vs WAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Durham: L, T, L, L, W

Warwickshire: W, W, L, L, L

DUR vs WAS Probable Playing 11 today

Durham Team News

No major injury concerns.

Durham Probable Playing XI: Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Brydon Carse, Oliver George Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Luke Doneathy, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, and Brandon Glover.

Warwickshire Team News

Sam Hain and Craig Miles have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

Warwickshire Probable Playing XI: Robert Yates, Alex Davies (c & wk), Jacob Bethell, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Ed Barnard, Hasan Ali, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, and Jake Lintott.

Today’s DUR vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Oliver George Robinson (9 innings, 303 runs, 6 catches)

Oliver George Robinson is in top form with the bat. The Durham wicketkeeper batter has aggregated 303 runs at an average of 50.50. He has a strike rate of 140.27 and has struck three half-centuries.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Lees (10 matches, 332 runs)

Alex Lees has been batting quite well in this competition. The left-handed top-order batter has scored 332 runs while averaging 36.88. He is striking at 133.87.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (8 matches, 108 runs, 7 wickets)

Glenn Maxwell can be a game-changer and a match-winner. The star Australian all-rounder has made 108 runs while striking at 144.00. With the ball, he has got seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.95.

Top Bowler Pick

Wayne Parnell (8 matches, 14 wickets)

Wayne Parnell is in excellent bowling form. The left-arm pacer has picked up 14 scalps from eight games and he has an economy rate of 9.16. He can also chip in nicely with the bat.

DUR vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Dan Mousley (9 matches, 182 runs, 10 wickets)

Dan Mousley has had a significant all-round impact this season. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 132.84 and he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90.s

Nathan Sowter (10 matches, 19 wickets)

Nathan Sowter is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2023. The leg-spinner has returned with 19 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 6.85.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Glenn Maxwell 108 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Dan Mousley 182 runs & 10 wickets in 9 matches Oliver George Robinson 303 runs in 9 innings Nathan Sowter 19 wickets in 10 matches Wayne Parnell 14 wickets in 8 matches

DUR vs WAS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters. The likes of George Robinson, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Alex Davies, Glenn Maxwell, and Dan Mousley will be the ones to watch out for in this fixture.

DUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Warwickshire - T20 Blast 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Oliver George Robinson, Alex Davies

Batters: Ashton Turner, Robert Yates, Alex Lees

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Sowter, Henry Brookes

DUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Durham vs Warwickshire - T20 Blast 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Oliver George Robinson, Alex Davies

Batters: Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Jacob Bethell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Brydon Carse, Dan Mousley

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Nathan Sowter, Ben Raine

