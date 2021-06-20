DUR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 20th, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Durham take on Warwickshire at the Riverside Ground on Sunday.

Warwickshire have been the surprise package in the T20 Blast so far. Riding on the exploits of Carlos Brathwaite and Sam Hain, the Bears currently top the group with nine points. They will look to strengthen their hold on top spot when they lock horns with Durham.

Speaking of Durham, they head into the game on the back of a stunning win over Lancashire on Friday. Although they are missing the services of Ben Stokes, Durham have done well so far, with only one loss in five T20 Blast games. While the likes of David Bedingham and Graham Clark have shone with the bat, it has been their bowlers who have paved the way for a couple of crucial wins. However, they will start the game as underdogs, owing to Warwickshire's superior squad depth. With valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining T20 Blast game beckons today.

Squads to choose from

Durham

Scott Borthwick, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Sean Dickson

Warwickshire

Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom.

Predicted Playing XIs

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts and Scott Borthwick

Warwickshire

Pieter Malan, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jacob Lintott and Craig Miles

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Warwickshire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 20th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

A decent pitch with help on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers is expected on Sunday. The pacers should get extra bounce and movement off the surface to keep the batsmen on their toes. Although there isn't much turn on offer, the spinners will have a say in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 160 being par at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUR vs WAS)

DUR vs WAS Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Bedingham, C Bancroft, S Hain, E Pollock, C Brathwaite, W Rhodes, B Raine, D Briggs, B Carse, M Potts and J Lintott

Captain: S Hain. Vice-captain: B Raine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Bedingham, C Bancroft, S Hain, E Pollock, C Brathwaite, W Rhodes, B Raine, D Briggs, L Trevaskis, M Potts and C Miles

Captain: B Raine. Vice-captain: C Brathwaite

Edited by Samya Majumdar