DUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham (DUR) will face Yorkshire (YOR) as part of the North Group in T20 Blast 2022 at the Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street on Friday, 17th June.

Yorkshire are well on course for a top-four finish, winning four out of their seven games so far. While they will be without Dawid Malan and David Willey for this game, they still have some firepower to fall back on in the likes of Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jordan Thompson. However, they come across a strong Durham side that will bank on their superior bowling strength to emerge victorious. With both teams eager to boost their chances of a knockout spot, a cracking game beckons at Chester-le-Street.

DUR vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis (c), Scott Borthwick and Andrew Tye.

YOR XI

Adam Lyth (c), Finn Allen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Hill, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Dom Leech and Jack Shutt.

Match Details

DUR vs YOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Riverside Ground, with the pacers likely to play a big role in the game. There should be enough bounce and movement off the surface to keep the pacers interested. While the batters will look to bide their time in the middle and set themselves up for a big score, they will need to be wary of the spinners in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s DUR vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan Tattersall: Jonathan Tattersall has been an integral part of Yorkshire's batting unit with his explosive strokeplay in the lower middle order. With star players Dawid Malan and David Willey out on national duty, Tattersall is likely to float around in the batting unit. Given his recent exploits across four-day and T20 cricket, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

David Bedingham: David Bedingham is perhaps Durham's best bet with the bat, but he is due for a big score. He is known for his ability to take on the pacers and can more than hold his own against the spinners as well. Taking his record at the Riverside Ground into consideration, he is a good addition to your DUR vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Matt Revis: Matthew Revis has been decent for Yorkshire with the ball, using his variations to good effect. Revis has the ability to score quick runs in the middle order as well, a trait which should serve him and Yorkshire well. Given his all-round skill and form, Revis is a must-have in your DUR vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nathan Sowter: Nathan Sowter, who is on loan at Durham, had a brilliant debut, picking up three wickets in the middle overs. The leggie has a lot of experience to fall back on and has been in fine form as well. Given his effectiveness in the middle overs, Sowter can be backed to take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Liam Trevaskis (DUR)

David Bedingham (DUR)

Adam Lyth (YOR)

Important stats for DUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth - 278 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 39.71

Graham Clark - 241 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 30.12

Ben Raine - 10 wickets in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 6.80

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Tattersall, T Kohler-Cadmore, A Lyth, G Clark, D Bedingham, P Coughlin, J Thompson, M Revis, B Raine, N Sowter and D Bess.

Captain: D Bedingham. Vice-captain: T Kohler-Cadmore.

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Eckersley, T Kohler-Cadmore, A Lyth, G Clark, D Bedingham, P Coughlin, J Thompson, M Revis, B Raine, N Sowter and D Leech.

Captain: A Lyth. Vice-captain: D Bedingham.

