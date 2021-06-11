DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 11, 2021

The Northern Group of T20 Blast will see Durham and Yorkshire lock horns at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday.

Durham started last season with consecutive defeats, but bounced back to finish the group stage with back-to-back victories. However, it was too late by then for them to reach the next stage of the competition. With some good players in the line-up this time around, Durham will look forward to doing well this season.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire had a forgettable season last year with just three wins in the group stage. However, they started this season with a commanding victory over Warwickshire by six wickets in their season opener.

With Durham having some in-form players in their side, we can expect them to put up a top-class performance in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Durham

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson

Probable Playing XIs

Durham

Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick (c), Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Matthew Potts, Matt Salisbury, Liam Trevaskis

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, David Willey (c), Adil Rashid, Matthew Waite, Lockie Ferguson

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Yorkshire, North Group

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Date and Time (IST): 11th June, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

A total of three T20I games have been played so far at this venue, with the highest total being 195 by England. Initially, there will be a lot of assistance for batsmen but as the game progresses there will be some momentum for spinners. With no rain in the forecast, it will be a good game to witness on this sporting wicket.

Batting first teams have a good win record on this surface with captains winning the toss, preferring to bat first.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUR vs YOR)

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Thompson, David Willey, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, M Waite, Lockie Ferguson, Brydon Carse

Captain: Dawid Malan Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Bedingham, Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jordan Thompson, David Willey, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, M Waite, Lockie Ferguson, Brydon Carse

Captain: David Willey Vice-captain: Graham Clark

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee