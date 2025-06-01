DUR-W vs LAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast Women 2025, 7th T20I

The seventh T20I match of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will see Durham Women (DUR-W) squaring off against Lancashire Women (LAN-W) at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Sunday, June 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUR-W vs LAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Durham Women lost their first match to Warwickshire Women by 42 runs. They were not able to chase a massive target of 193 runs. Lancashire Women, too, lost their first match of the season to Blaze Women by a margin of seven wickets.

Both the teams will look to win today's match and make a strong comeback in the tournament.

DUR-W vs LAN-W Match Details

The seventh T20I of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will be played on June 1 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

DUR-W vs LAN-W, 7th T20I match

Date and Time: 1st June, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The pitch at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue.

DUR-W vs LAN-W Form Guide

DUR-W - L

LAN-W - L

Ad

DUR-W vs LAN-W Probable Playing XI

DUR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Hollie Armitage ©, Mady Villiers, Bess Heath (wk), Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Trudy Johnson, Grace Thompson, Lauren Filer, Katie Levick

LAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Katie Mack, Seren Smale, Ailsa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Tara Norris, Grace Potts, MahikaGaur, Sophie Morris

DUR-W vs LAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ad

B Heath

B Heath is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 45 runs in just 28 balls in the last match. S Smale is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Bates

S Bates and K Mack are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Bates will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 65 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match of the tournament. H Armitage is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

F Morris

M Villiers and F Morris are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Morris will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. A Glen is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Levrick and S Ecclestone. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. M Gaur is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

DUR-W vs LAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Bates

S Bates was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 65 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

K Mack

K Mack is one of the most crucial picks from the Lancashire Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She can easily take down Durham Women bowlers. She smashed 59 runs in just 37 balls in the last match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for DUR-W vs LAN-W, 7th T20I match

S Bates

S Ecclestone

K Mack

M Gaur

B Heath

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Heath, S Smale

Ad

Batters: S Bates, K Mack, T Kesteven, H Armitage

All-rounders: F Morris, M Villiers

Bowlers: M Gaur, S Ecclestone, K Levick

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Heath

Ad

Batters: S Bates, K Mack, T Kesteven, T Johnson

All-rounders: F Morris, M Villiers, A Glen

Bowlers: M Gaur, S Ecclestone, K Levick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️