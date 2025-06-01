DUR-W vs LAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast Women 2025, 7th T20I

The seventh T20I match of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will see Durham Women (DUR-W) squaring off against Lancashire Women (LAN-W) at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Sunday, June 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUR-W vs LAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Durham Women lost their first match to Warwickshire Women by 42 runs. They were not able to chase a massive target of 193 runs. Lancashire Women, too, lost their first match of the season to Blaze Women by a margin of seven wickets.
Both the teams will look to win today's match and make a strong comeback in the tournament.
DUR-W vs LAN-W Match Details
The seventh T20I of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will be played on June 1 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DUR-W vs LAN-W, 7th T20I match
Date and Time: 1st June, 2025, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pitch Report
The pitch at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue.
DUR-W vs LAN-W Form Guide
DUR-W - L
LAN-W - L
DUR-W vs LAN-W Probable Playing XI
DUR-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Hollie Armitage ©, Mady Villiers, Bess Heath (wk), Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Trudy Johnson, Grace Thompson, Lauren Filer, Katie Levick
LAN-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Katie Mack, Seren Smale, Ailsa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Tara Norris, Grace Potts, MahikaGaur, Sophie Morris
DUR-W vs LAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
B Heath
B Heath is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 45 runs in just 28 balls in the last match. S Smale is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
S Bates
S Bates and K Mack are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Bates will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 65 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match of the tournament. H Armitage is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
F Morris
M Villiers and F Morris are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Morris will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. A Glen is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
S Ecclestone
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Levrick and S Ecclestone. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. M Gaur is another good bowler pick for today's match.
DUR-W vs LAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Bates
S Bates was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 65 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.
K Mack
K Mack is one of the most crucial picks from the Lancashire Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She can easily take down Durham Women bowlers. She smashed 59 runs in just 37 balls in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for DUR-W vs LAN-W, 7th T20I match
S Bates
S Ecclestone
K Mack
M Gaur
B Heath
Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: B Heath, S Smale
Batters: S Bates, K Mack, T Kesteven, H Armitage
All-rounders: F Morris, M Villiers
Bowlers: M Gaur, S Ecclestone, K Levick
Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: B Heath
Batters: S Bates, K Mack, T Kesteven, T Johnson
All-rounders: F Morris, M Villiers, A Glen
Bowlers: M Gaur, S Ecclestone, K Levick
