DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Durham will be up against Gloucestershire in a Group A Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Thursday.

Durham are unbeaten in the Royal London One-Day Cup so far. With two wins and a wash-out, they are at the top of the points table in Group A. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire have had a poor start to their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, losing their first two matches.

DUR vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick (c), Luke Doneathy, Jack Campbell, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Rushworth

Gloucestershire: Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent (c), Tom Lace, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Ben Wells (wk), Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall

Match Details

Durham vs Gloucestershire, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: July 29th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The track at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough has generally assisted the bowlers. The two Royal London One-Day Cup games played at the venue this season have been low-scoring ones. While the fast bowlers get some movement early on, the spinners have been able to extract some turn as well.

Today’s DUR vs GLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Cameron Bancroft – The 28-year-old Australian wicketkeeper-batsman has a solid List ‘A’ record and has the ability to score big. He has already scored a half-century in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Batsmen

Graham Clark – Clark has had a superb start to his Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, scoring a fifty and a hundred and accumulating 206 runs in two games.

Graeme van Buuren - Van Buuren has contributed quite well this season, scoring 55 runs and picking up two wickets.

All-rounders

George Scott – The 25-year-old all-rounder has batted well, chipping in with 45 useful runs.

Luke Doneathy – Doneathy can contribute effectively all-round. He scored a half-century in the only innings he batted and has also taken two wickets.

Bowlers

Josh Shaw – The 25-year-old fast bowler has played just three List ‘A’ games, with two of them being in this season’s Royal London One-Day Cup. He has returned with figures of 4/36 and 2/57 so far.

Chris Rushworth – Rushworth has been Durham’s best bowler in the tournament. He has picked up five wickets so far and will be the one to watch out for.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark (DUR): 279 points

Josh Shaw (GLO): 180 points

Scott Borthwick (DUR): 158 points

David Bedingham (DUR): 150 points

Graeme van Buuren (GLO): 147 points

Important stats for DUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark: 206 runs in two games; SR – 106.42

Scott Borthwick: 76 runs & one wicket; SR – 88.37 & ER – 5.43

Josh Shaw: Six wickets; ER – 5.16

Graeme van Buuren: 55 runs & two wickets; SR – 105.76 & ER – 4.33

DUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Durham vs Gloucestershire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Graeme van Buuren, Chris Dent, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, George Scott, Luke Doneathy, Scott Borthwick, Josh Shaw, Chris Rushworth, Matt Taylor

Captain: Graham Clark. Vice-captain: Josh Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Graeme van Buuren, Chris Dent, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, George Scott, Luke Doneathy, Scott Borthwick, Paul van Meekeren, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor

Captain: Scott Borthwick. Vice-captain: Graeme van Buuren

Edited by Samya Majumdar