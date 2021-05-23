DB vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match 27 & 28 - May 24, 2021

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps will be up against Koln CC in consecutive ECS T10 Krefeld matches at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Monday.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps have had a great start to their ECS T10 Krefeld campaign, beating Bayer Uerdingen Wolves twice in their first two matches. Both games followed a similar template, with the Dusseldorf Blackcaps batting first and posting 100-plus totals before restricting Bayer Uerdingen Wolves to under 90. With two wins, the Venkat Ganesan-led side are top of the ECS T10 Krefeld points table.

Koln CC, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Krefeld so far. Although they scored just 64 runs in their first game against Bonn Blue Star, their bowlers did magnificently well to win the match by 10 runs against Bonn Blue Star. But Koln CC couldn’t defend 80 in their second fixture against the same opponents.

Squads to choose from

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Muhammad Raheel, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Oascoroni Ahamed, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Rahul Srinivas, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Tobias Brucklmeier, Udit Saxena, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao, Praveen Ganesan, Sanil Bhatia

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel (c), Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Rameez Deshmukh, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Nilay Patel, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Neeraj Sharma, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel (wk), Vishal Malik

Koln CC: Lokesh Kamti (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Patel (c), Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Appu Murali, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Prateek Dabholkar

Match Details

Match: Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs Koln CC

Date & Time: May 24th 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

After 24 ECS T10 Krefeld games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 90 runs. Teams batting first and chasing sides have won an equal number of games in the tournament. Another sporting track is likely to be on offer for Monday's double-header.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DB vs KCC)

Dream11 Team for Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs Koln CC - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 27 & 28.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nilay Patel, Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Irfan Ahmed, Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Tejas Morbagal, Ameya Deshpande, Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Sandheep Ravishankar

Captain: Venkat Ganesan. Vice-captain: Tejas Morbagal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lokesh Kamti, Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Irfan Ahmed, Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Dhruv Patel, Tejas Morbagal, Neeraj Sharma, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Appu Murali

Captain: Kashif Shahab. Vice-captain: Venkat Ganesan