DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Final

The Final match of the International League T20 2025 will see Desert Vipers (DV) squaring off against Dubai Capitals (DC) at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Desert Vipers have won eight of their last 12 matches. They won the second Qualifier match against Sharjah Warriors by 7 wickets. Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, have won seven of their 11 matches. They won the first Qualifier match against Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets.
These two teams have played a total of seven head-to-head matches. Desert Vipers have won two matches while Dubai Capitals have won five.
DV vs DC Match Details
The Final match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on February 9 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DV vs DC, Final Match
Date and Time: 9th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch Report
The pitch at Dubai Cricket Stadium is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between Desert Vipers and Dubai Warriors, where a total of 382 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
DV vs DC Form Guide
DV - Won 8 of their last 12 matches
DC - Won 7 of their last 11 matches
DV vs DC Probable Playing XI
DV Playing XI
No injury updates
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Azam Khan (wk), Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, David Payne, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
DC Playing XI
No injury updates
Shai Hope (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Sam Billings (c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali-I, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Qais Ahmad, Adam Rossington
DV vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Shai Hope
Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 484 runs in the last eleven matches. Adam Rossington is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Alex Hales
Max Holden and Alex Hales are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Alex Hales is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 400 runs in the last twelve matches. Dasun Shanaka is another good player for today's match.
All-rounders
Sam Curran
Sam Curran and Gulbadin Naib are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Gulbadin Naib is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 376 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last eleven matches. Dan Lawrence is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Qais Ahmad
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Qais Ahmad and David Payne. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Qais Ahmad has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. Dushmantha Chameera is another good bowler for today's match.
DV vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices
Sam Curran
Sam Curran is the most crucial pick from Desert Vipers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 325 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last twelve matches.
Gulbadin Naib
Gulbadin Naib is one of the most crucial picks from the Dubai Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 376 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last eleven matches.
5 Must-Picks for DV vs DC, Final Match
Sam Curran
Gulbadin Naib
Shai Hope
Alex Hales
Qais Ahmad
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Hope
Batters: A Hales, M Holden
All-rounders: S Curran, D Lawrence, S Raza, G Naib
Bowlers: D Chameera, D Payne, O McCoy, Q Ahmad
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Hope, A Rossington
Batters: A Hales, M Holden
All-rounders: S Curran, D Lawrence, S Raza, G Naib
Bowlers: D Chameera, K Bin Tanvir, Q Ahmad
